Opportunities in the Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic (CFT) Market: Growth Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

The future of the global continuous fiber thermoplastic market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, consumer goods, and electrical and electronics (E&E). The global continuous fiber thermoplastic market is declined in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $0.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030. The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for continuous fiber thermoplastic in end user industries are lightweight requirements, increasing regulations in respect to fuel efficiency and emission level, and higher performance of continuous fiber thermoplastic as compared to other non-continuous reinforced thermoplastic composites.



Emerging trend, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include replacement of commingled fiber and fabric by UD Tapes as well as discontinuous fiber composite.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global continuous fiber thermoplastic market by end use industry, material form, use temperature, reinforcement type, resin type, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2030]:

• Transportation

• Aerospace and Defense

• Industrial

• Sporting Goods

• Others



By Material Form [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2030]:

• UD Tape

• Prepreg (Fabric)

• Commingled Fiber & Fabric

• Other Pultruded Laminate



By Use Temperature [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2030]:

• High Temperature

• Low Temperature



By Reinforcement Type [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2030]:

• Glass Fiber

• Carbon Fiber

• Others



By Resin Type [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2030]:

• PP

• PEEK

• PPS

• PA

• PEI

• PEKK

• Others



By Region [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2030]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World



In this market, glass fiber and carbon fiber are the major reinforcement type used in different end use industries. The analyst forecast that glass fiber will remain the largest segment by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period because it offers high tensile strength and provides outstanding electrical properties.



Within the global continuous fiber thermoplastic market, transportation industry will remain the largest end use industry and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for continuous fiber thermoplastic based components in transportation industry.



North America is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and APAC is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries.



Some of the major continuous fiber thermoplastic manufacturers profiled in this report include TenCate, Cytec, Toho Tenax and LANXESS.



Features of the Global Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Market

• Market Size Estimates: Continuous fiber thermoplastic market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (M lbs).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2030) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Continuous fiber thermoplastic market size by various segments, such as end use industry, material form, use temperature, reinforcement type, resin type, and regions in terms of value and volume

• Regional Analysis: Continuous fiber thermoplastic market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industry, material form, use temperature, reinforcement type, resin type, and regions for the continuous fiber thermoplastic market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, capacity expansion, merger, acquisition, and joint venture, and competitive landscape for the continuous fiber thermoplastic market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global continuous fiber thermoplastic market by end use industry (transportation, sporting goods, industrial goods, aerospace/defense, and others), material forms, (prepreg (fabric), commingled fiber and fabric, prepreg (unidirectional), other pultruded laminates), use temperature type ( high temperature, low temperature), reinforcement type (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and others), resin type (PP, PA, PPS, PEI, PEKK, PEEK, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the continuous fiber thermoplastic market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the continuous fiber thermoplastic market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this continuous fiber thermoplastic market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the continuous fiber thermoplastic market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the continuous fiber thermoplastic market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the continuous fiber thermoplastic market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the continuous fiber thermoplastic market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the continuous fiber thermoplastic market?

