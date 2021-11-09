DonateAToy.org Offers Virtual Toy Drive Platform for Individuals and Corporations to Quickly and Easily Double Their Holiday Donation Efforts

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DonateAToy.org, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, offers companies and their employees the ability to partake in a virtual toy drive where all donations can be easily monitored to inspire employee involvement. The DonateAToy.org portal provides a 2-for-1 donation option to HR executives and companies whose employees wish to donate toys quickly and easily to disadvantaged children nationwide, especially during a time when traditional, in-person toy drives continue to pose challenges due to the pandemic.

Double Donations

DonateAToy.org has committed to a "Start-of-Season" toy donation of 10,000 toys. To help maintain momentum, through December 15, the non-profit will also match each purchase and cash donation made via the platform with a toy of equal value in the hopes of making a tremendous impact in the lives of thousands of children who will benefit when Donate A Toy makes its distributions to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. Donate A Toy hopes to exceed the 80,000+ toys donated last year. With people reluctant to visit physical drop-off sites, this unique program empowers corporate employees to brighten the holidays for less fortunate children across the country, right from their computer or mobile device.

Millions of Children in Need of Holiday Cheer

One in seven kids - nearly 12 million - are living in poverty, making children the poorest age group in the nation, according to the United States Census Bureau, Income and Poverty in the United States: 2019 Report. Nearly half of these children (4.5 million) live in extreme poverty, defined as an annual income of less than half the poverty level, and living on expenses of less than $36 a day.

"We are pleased to welcome Donate-A-Toy back for their second year as a National Corporate Sponsor of the Marine Toys for Tots Campaign," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation " With their generous support, we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children, who otherwise might have been forgotten."

Since 1947, Toys for Tots has distributed 604 million toys to 272 million children.

For more information or to donate, visit DonateAToy.org.

