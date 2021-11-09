IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Chris Carl, CEO of DigiMax Global Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



Throughout the interview, Carl discussed DigiMax’s history and business model focused on applying AI across various industries and verticals.

“The company was founded four years ago, and we were interested at the time in all things blockchain- and crypto-related,” Carl said. “Four years ago, bitcoin, obviously, was already becoming very popular. The rest of the technology that surrounded the crypto market people weren’t quite sure about, but it definitely looked like it was here to stay, not unlike the internet and the various dotcom strategies going on in the late ‘90s. Everybody had a good sense of where we were headed at a global level but not really individually what applications were going to work best.”

“As we rolled forward, because we also have financial backgrounds, we were interested in how we could better use blockchain, security tokens and efficiency of markets that results from those. As we worked through that, we saw an opportunity to get involved in artificial intelligence, and that really was a gamechanger for us. Last year, we acquired two small artificial intelligence companies – small in size, but not in terms of depth. The result is that DigiMax is an artificial intelligence company using AI in the world of fintech, blockchain, crypto and even other applications that aren’t as razzle dazzle as the crypto world.”

Carl then discussed his decades of professional background, placing emphasis on his extensive experience in technology and business development.

“I have been involved with new companies for the better part of 30 years, mostly technology-related – both manufacturing and software technology. In doing that, we’ve always been building companies that are aimed at global markets. We’ve been successful in raising a lot of money for those companies and building them out into rather substantial size. My day-to-day partner is Thierry Hubert, who has a background at MIT, IBM Watson and his own companies, where he has built award-winning market applications. The two of us together lead an ever-growing team on our path to accelerating growth.”

About DigiMax Global Inc.

DigiMax Global Inc. is an artificial intelligence technology company committed to unlocking the potential of disruptive technologies by providing advanced financial, predictive and cryptocurrency solutions across various verticals. DigiMax is an official IBM Watson partner, and the company's engineering team has extensive experience in Machine Learning, Neural Language Processing, AI, Big Data and Cryptocurrency technology. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.digimaxglobal.com

