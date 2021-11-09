New York, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Invar Tooling Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177941/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global invar tooling market looks promising with opportunities in aerospace transportation and wind energy applications. The global invar tooling market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19 However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $0.6 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing penetration of composite materials in the aerospace industry. Emergence of high temperature molding processes like autoclave is expected to further boost the market.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increased usage of technical industrialization and serial production, increased use of invar/composite combination materials for tooling for weight reduction, and investment in multi-model tools and production lines.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global invar tooling market by application and region as follows:



By Application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Transportation

• Marine

• Wind Energy

• Aerospace

• Construction

• Others



By Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

Within the global invar tooling market, the aerospace industry is expected to remain as the largest market by value and by volume consumption followed by transportation application. The development of novel applications using composites in the aerospace industry is expected to spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.



North America is expected to remain the largest market due to growth in end use applications and due to a wider acceptance of invar tooling in product manufacturing and mass customization. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.



Some of the global invar tooling manufacturers profiled in this report include Ascent Tooling Group, Janicki Industries, Kaman Tooling, Aperam Alloys Imphy Alloys, and Carpenter Technologies.



• Market Size Estimates: Invar tooling market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Invar tooling market size by various segments, such as application, and region in terms of value shipment.

• Regional Analysis: Invar tooling market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different as application, and regions for the global invar tooling market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global invar tooling market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



