Astra Energy Inc. Secures Rights for Regreen Proprietary Waste-to-Energy Technology

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - Astra Energy Inc. (OTC Pink Sheets: ASRE) (“Astra” or the “Company”), a renewable and waste-to-energy project developer and technology acquisition company, announces the Company has executed an agreement with Regreen Technologies Inc. (“Regreen”) and Global Sustainable Technologies Inc. for rights to a proprietary waste-to-energy technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, Astra will receive exclusivity in the following regions in perpetuity to deploy the technology: Africa, Jamaica, Brazil and Canada. Astra Energy Inc. will also have priority in terms of equipment supply and delivery. The pilot project to demonstrate a working model of the system is nearing completion at a location in Huntington Beach, California.

“We are excited to engage in this strategic relationship with Regreen for many reasons. These are compelling times, and this technology will contribute to climate change solutions that we aim to be a part of,” stated Kermit Harris, president of Astra Energy Inc. “The technology is significant because it has the capacity to convert many forms of waste into low to zero emission biofuel products, syngas and clean electricity, making it the perfect solution for a biofuel blend that can clean the current emissions created by fossil fuels. Our goal is to create a supply chain of bio-crude as a commodity."

About Regreen Technologies Inc.

Regreen is the sole owner of the total waste system (TWS), a patented process using specialized technology to turn any solid waste material into a marketable product. This includes not only industrial, domestic, institutional, construction and commercial waste, but it also includes specialized waste in organic forms such as food waste, livestock, hemp, seaweed, palm leaves and green biomass.

Waste recovery facilities must remove recyclable materials from the sorting line and the remaining waste is then landfilled. However, with the introduction of Regreen Technology, that is no longer the case. The key differences between the Regreen system and other solutions in the market are the Patented Radiant Heat technology, and the efficiency of its continuous process approach. The combination of these two unique differentiators enables the system to complete an end-to-end cycle in as little as 40-120 minutes, depending on feedstock, configuration and desired end product. The system achieves this with a minimal footprint and very little manpower or location requirements, speeding up the process by as much as 30,000% while also mitigating any waste by-product. Recently collected organic material that takes weeks to break down in a standardized anaerobic digestive process can also now be processed in an hour without damaging the rich nutrient content.

Depending on the input, the marketable end and by-products options include, but are not limited to: reclaimed water, solids with high BTU’s that emit less greenhouse gases (GHG), pellets ideal for the substitution of coal in the power generation industry, Syngas, Pyrolysis oil and fluff from organics waste used in fertilizers, construction materials and other applications. Another benefit is carbon credits can be generated because of the reduction of equivalent GHG emissions.

For more information on Regreen and the Total Waste System, visit: https://regreentechnologies.com

About Astra Energy Inc.

Astra Energy Inc. is an emerging company in project development and renewable energy technology. The Company invests in and develops renewable and clean energy projects in markets where demand is high, supply is limited and there is opportunity to address other imminent market needs, while cultivating a portfolio of intellectual property and global licenses for innovative renewable energy technology and generating projects to deploy that technology.

Astra’s corporate strategy is rooted in securing technologies and assets, identifying viable market opportunities, and bringing together resources, expertise, technology, and defined action plans to execute first-in-class projects that benefit communities, local economies, the planet and our investors.

For further information about Astra Energy, please visit the Company’s website at: www.astraenergyinc.com

Corporate Communications:

Heidi Thomasen

IR@astraenergyinc.com

1-800-705-2919