ORBCOMM’s Next-Gen Vessel Monitoring System Wins 2021 IoT Innovator Award From Compass Intelligence

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc., a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) has received a 2021 IoT Innovator Award from Compass Intelligence, a boutique market research and advisory firm providing market intelligence and consulting services to companies around the globe. ORBCOMM was recognized in the Asset Management category, which includes innovative product technology that supports industry innovation, advancements in processes or operations specific to asset monitoring, tracking, visibility and operations.



ORBCOMM’s advanced satellite-based VMS enables near real-time, remote vessel tracking, monitoring and control for commercial fishing boats, merchant marine fleets as well as ocean buoys travelling global waters. ORBCOMM’s environmentally-sealed solution provides the ruggedness required on fishing vessels and enables commercial fleets of any size to maintain vital, two-way data communications links with home ports, no matter where they are on the world’s oceans. ORBCOMM’s VMS is targeted to address illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing by improving visibility of global fishing operations and access to critical vessel data, including real-time position, course and speed as well as catch reports. The solution promotes responsible fisheries management, protects the marine environment and ensures regulatory compliance, while improving maritime safety, fuel efficiency and vessel performance.

ETNECA, Thailand’s leading service provider of maritime satellite communications, has been partnering with ORBCOMM since 2014 to address national regulations to prevent, deter and eliminate IUU by requiring all commercial fishing vessels greater than 30 gross tonnage to install a VMS. By leveraging ORBCOMM’s next-generation VMS, ETNECA can record fishing activities and share the reports with the authorities to understand the exact location of the fishing vessels once they leave the port as well as throughout the fishing zone. ETNECA can also analyze vessel activity with reports, including sailing routes, fishing zones and restricted zones, which can be combined with other data sources to prevent IUU. Together, ORBCOMM and ETNECA have played a significant role in achieving a sustainable and environmentally friendly fishery and seafood industry in Thailand and preserving local fishermen’s economic livelihood and safety. Today, ETNECA monitors more than 3,500 vessels and has the largest market share of fishing vessel monitoring in the region.

“We’re excited to receive Compass Intelligence’s IoT Innovator Award in recognition of our state-of-the-art VMS, which represents the next generation of IoT asset management solutions for the maritime industry,” said Craig Malone, ORBCOMM’s Chief Product Development Officer. “ORBCOMM’s VMS is playing a critical role in revolutionizing how to monitor and manage global commercial fishing activities and create a sustainable future for our oceans, which is integral to our corporate social responsibility mission.”

“It is great to see so much energy, excitement, and real growth in the IoT market due to the changing dynamics in the workforce, with remote operations, and the need to have complete visibility into business operations,” says Stephanie Atkinson, CEO of Compass Intelligence. “These 26 innovative companies and organizations showcase excellence and innovation with new IoT products/solutions, processes, and methods that support in IoT growth.”

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government.

