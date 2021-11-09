Vor to Present New Data on its Cell and Genome Engineering Platform at SITC Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced the presentation of new data from its novel cell therapy platform at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting, taking place in Washington D.C., from November 10-14, 2021.

The preclinical research supports a novel therapeutic approach to a subtype of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) using a cytokine tethered to the surface of a T cell (a “zetakine”) designed to enhance tumor cell killing without inducing acute T cell hyperactivation. Vor also demonstrated its optimization of a high-throughput, fluorescent-protein based platform used for the screening of different chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) constructs and their potential to induce efficient T cell activation.

“Vor is rapidly advancing multiple areas of innovation in cell and genome engineering to unlock the full potential of this field for blood cancer patients,” said Tirtha Chakraborty, Ph.D., Vor’s Chief Scientific Officer. “This supportive initial data of a novel zetakine approach to target CD123 expressing leukemic cells provides a foundation for broader work to develop potentially differentiated therapies for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. We are also thrilled to present data related to our optimization of a high-throughput, fluorescent-protein based screening platform used to assess different CAR constructs for efficient T cell activation, which may accelerate the development of research candidates.”

SITC Annual Meeting Presentations

Poster Presentation



Title: Construction and Evaluation of Interleukin 3 (IL3)-Zetakine Redirected Cytolytic T Cells for the Treatment of CD123 Expressing Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Abstract ID Number: 15797

Poster Presentation: 871

Presenting Author: Rebecca Moeller, MSc, Associate Scientist II, Cancer Immunotherapy, Vor

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021, through Saturday, November 13, 2021

Time: 7:00am ET - 8:30pm ET

Poster Presentation



Title: An NFAT Promoter Based Fluorescent Jurkat Cell Platform for High-Throughput Screening of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) Constructs

Abstract ID Number: 16305

Poster Presentation: 115

Presenting Author: Brikena Gjeci, MS, Associate Scientist II, Cancer Immunotherapy, Vor

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021, through Saturday, November 13, 2021

Time: 7:00am ET - 8:30pm ET

The posters from these presentations will be available on the Vor corporate website on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7:00am ET at https://ir.vorbio.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include Vor Biopharma’s statements regarding the potential efficacy of its platform. Vor Biopharma may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of Vor Biopharma’s product candidates; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Vor Biopharma’s business, including its preclinical studies and clinical trials and availability of funding sufficient for its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption “Risk Factors” included in the Vor Biopharma’s most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports it has filed or may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Vor Biopharma expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

