Evolus Announces Participation in November Investment Conferences

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that members of its management team will be participating in two investment conferences in November.



Event: Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Time: 2:40 pm ET Event: Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Time: 7:30 am ET

Audio webcasts of these events will be available on the investor relations section of Evolus’ website at www.evolus.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days after the date of each presentation.



About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. Approved in 2019 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs) is the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus’ unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at www.evolus.com.

