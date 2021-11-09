Victory Square Technologies Signs a Follow-on Investment in #4 Ranked Influencer Platforms - Creator.co

Creator.co is a fully automated platform that connects brands with creators to drive awareness, content and conversions on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and TikTok.

Over 110,000 Creators are currently collaborating with brands through Creator.co (with over 10,000 new Creators being added monthly)

Creator.co has deployed campaigns for hundreds of Brands including Walmart, Colgate, Minhas Distilleries, CrayolaBox, Zero Water, Freeyum, Vasanti, and more

Funds will be used to complete the development of an add-on feature which will allow creators to launch their own digital currency powered by the blockchain

Creator.co listed as one of the Top 5 Influencer Marketing Platforms for 2021 (source: Influencer Marketing Hub)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square'' or the “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation internet companies in key sectors including: Web 3, Gaming, the Creator Economy, NFTs and the Metaverse, is pleased to announce that it has signed a share purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) on October 13, 2021 to invest (the “Investment”) in Shop and Shout Ltd. ( “Creator.co”), a Vancouver-based technology company doing business as Creator.co.

Creator.co is an ecosystem where brands and creators collaborate in order to drive mutually beneficial growth. At only 3 years old Creator.co has earned the #4 spot on Influencer Marketing Hub's top influencer platforms in 2021, and has attracted over 110,000 creators to their community who reach over 100 million individuals. They've partnered with brands like Rakuten Advertising, Walmart, Crayola, Beusail, District Ventures, Coop, Minhas Distilleries, BeanBody, Free Yumm, Garden of Life, Yumy Bear, etc to drive award winning creator campaigns like this from Marketing News Canada.

Creator.co aims to be the platform agnostic destination for brands and creators to drive mutually beneficial growth. Creator.co CEO Vinod Varma says "the creator economy and social commerce is in only in its infancy and will continue to grow exponentially with the expansion of the metaverse - creator.co will be there to serve our communities as more creators and brands become accustomed to how powerful NFTs can be to drive revenue, fandom, and data." Varma adds, "VST has been amazing partners and supporters of us. We're excited to work with them and become the first public influencer marketing platform that allows investors to participate in the creator economy like never before."

VST CEO Shafin Diamond Tejani said, Over the past decade, the platforms and tools that allow creators to share content, build an audience and make money have grown to over $100 billion. This has resulted in the multi-billion dollar valuations of centralized platforms like Facebook, TikTok and Youtube. We're excited about Creator.co's decentralized vision of building a platform based on shared ownership, giving power back to creators, and extending the options for monetization even further — to their followers.”

Terms of the Investment

In connection with the Investment, the Company will purchase and subscribe for 1,052,941 common shares in the capital of Creator.co (“SNS Shares”) in consideration for C$1,000,000.00 (the “Purchase Price”), with 352,941 SNS Shares purchased at a deemed price per SNS Share of C$0.85 and 700,000 SNS Shares purchased at a deemed price per SNS Share of C$1.00. VST will pay for the Purchase Price by the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (“VST Shares”) at a deemed price per VST Share of C$1.00. Further in connection with the Investment, the Company will also grant certain top ups payable in additional VST Shares or in cash in the event the value of the VST Shares as determined by the market price of the VST Shares at certain future milestones does not meet C$1.00.

