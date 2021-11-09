Phoenix Management Services Assists a Midwest-Based Metal Coatings Provider in Obtaining $2.75 Million Refinancing

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Management Services® (“Phoenix Management”), a leading provider of operationally focused solutions, acted as the financial advisor to a mid-west manufacturing metal coatings provider (the “Company”) in arranging, structuring, and negotiating a $2.75 million loan package with Rosenthal & Rosenthal, Inc., a leading factoring, asset based lending and purchase order financing firm. Proceeds from the financing will be utilized to refinance the Company’s existing credit facilities, fund additional working capital to finance its continued growth, and capital expenditures associated with the expansion of its metal treatment facility.



For over 60 years the Company has offered a broad range of standard and specialty finishes including organic coatings. The Company serves a broad range of private and publicly held manufacturing and fabrication customers in fields that include automotive, truck and trailer construction, appliance, electrical, and telecommunication.

To support the Company’s rebounding revenues and growth, Phoenix Management crafted a refinance solution that leveraged the Company’s accounts receivable and real estate to provide more working capital than the Company’s existing lender was able to offer.

Phoenix Management’s efforts were spearheaded by Rick Szekelyi, Managing Director, and Jason Egger, Director. The strong interest in financing the Company is a testament to its commitment to product innovation, long standing customer relationships, and committed ownership support.

“We didn’t just present refinancing options, we went after the best solution that provided flexibility and working capital to help this Company grow,” stated Jason Egger, Director of Phoenix Management. “The Rosenthal Team, led by Al Foster, Vice President and Business Development Officer in Rosenthal’s Southeast office, worked hard to provide the right solution and flexibility with the most competitive pricing.”

