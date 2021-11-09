Kid Car, ‘The Only Car Service for Kids,’ rolls into 10 new cities with more on the way

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Kid Car, the only car service that offers both vetted, professional drivers and properly installed car seats for families travelling with young children, announced the launch of its premium service in ten new cities, including Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, West Palm Beach, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. In addition to providing airport travel and hourly service in luxury sedans and SUVs, the Kid Car app offers families the ability to rent baby gear such as strollers, cribs, and even car seats which are then delivered to the family’s destination.



“We want to make it safer and easier for parents to travel with their children and with properly installed car seats at both ends of the journey, parents have one less thing to worry about,” said CEO and founder Topher McGibbon.

Kid Car launched in New York City in 2006 and has received accolades for increasing the safety of children riding in automobiles. Commenting on Kid Car’s announcement, McGibbon said, “For 15 years, families visiting New York City have asked ‘When is Kid Car coming to [my city]?’ The answer is ‘very soon.’” Kid Car will announce additional cities before Thanksgiving and has indicated that its expansion in the United States will continue through 2021 and into 2022.

All reservations and baby rear rentals are made in advance via the Kid Car app, available for download at www.KidCar.com.

Cities

California

Los Angeles

San Diego

San Francisco

San Jose

District of Columbia

Washington

Florida

Fort Lauderdale

Miami

West Palm Beach

Georgia

Atlanta

Maryland

Baltimore

New York

New York City

Airports

California

Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR)

John Wayne Airport (SNA)

Long Beach Airport (LGB)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC)

Oakland International Airport (OAK)

Ontario International Airport (ONT)

San Diego International Airport (SAN)

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Florida

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

Miami International Airport (MIA)

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI)

Georgia

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

New Jersey

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

Teterboro Airport (TEB)

New York

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

Westchester County Airport (HPN)

Maryland/Washington, D.C.

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

About Kid Car: Kid Car is a New York City-based car service founded in 2006 to address the #1 cause of death and acquired disability in children over the age of one in the United States: Car crashes. Kid Car remains the only car service to offer vetted, professional drivers, properly installed car seats, and the ability to reserve a choice of vehicles with as little as 2 hours’ notice. Parents reserve airport travel, local rides, school transportation, and baby gear rental via the Kid Car app.

More Information: www.KidCar.com

Media: press@kidcar.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48676512-47bd-4828-986b-f185219860e2