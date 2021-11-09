Noema Pharma expands its Board of Directors with the appointments of Catherine Moukheibir and Ilise Lombardo

BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noema Pharma, a Swiss-based clinical stage company targeting orphan central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announces the appointment of Catherine Moukheibir and Ilise Lombardo as independent members of the company's Board of Directors. Ms. Moukheibir has extensive experience in finance, capital markets and life sciences, having held a number of senior executive and board-level positions in the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors. Dr Lombardo, MD is currently Chief Medical Officer at Kriya Therapeutics and has previously led clinical development and medical affairs programs with a focus on diseases of the nervous system.



"I am very pleased to welcome Catherine and Ilise to the board of Noema Pharma. They are joining us at a pivotal time, while we are making significant progress in our clinical, structural and financial development," said Luigi Costa, Chief Executive Officer of Noema Pharma. "Catherine and Ilise are highly respected executives in innovative life sciences companies with exceptional track records. Their considerable experience and knowledge will make them invaluable members of our board. We look forward to their advice, which will strengthen our Company’s leadership and support its mission to positively impact the lives of patients, as well as continuing to create shareholder value."

The two new appointments further expand the Company's board and follow the recent appointment of Jeffrey Jonas MD as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Ms. Moukheibir and Dr. Lombardo join current board members Darren Carroll from Polaris Partners, Antoine Papiernik from Sofinnova Partners and Arthur Franken from Gilde Healthcare.

"I am thrilled to be part of Noema’s effort to develop groundbreaking therapies for the most debilitating symptoms in orphan conditions of the brain and central nervous system," said Catherine Moukheibir, Board Member of Noema Pharma. "Last year's successful Series A funding round has put the company in a strong financial position to advance its clinical mission and the company’s development to the next stage."

"I am delighted to be joining Noema Pharma's board and I'm looking forward to working with Noema’s dedicated and talented executive team," said Ilise Lombardo MD, Board Member of Noema Pharma. "It is an exciting time for the Company, as it has recently initiated its first clinical trial in patients with Tourette syndrome and is planning to start two additional trials in the near future. These product candidates have the potential to offer new solutions for patients with debilitating conditions and I am thrilled to share my input into the various development efforts."

About Catherine Moukheibir

Catherine Moukheibir currently serves on the Board of Directors at DNA Script, Asceneuron, Biotalys, CMR Surgical, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Orphazyme. She has previously held board memberships at Kymab, GenKyoTex, Cerenis, Zealand, Ablynx and Creabilis. Ms. Moukheibir was Chair and CEO of MedDay Pharmaceuticals and has also held senior executive positions at Innate Pharma, Movetis, and Zeltia Group. Before moving into the life sciences industry, Ms. Moukheibir worked in investment banking. She received an MBA and a Masters in Economics from Yale University.

About Ilise Lombardo

Ilise Lombardo is Chief Medical Officer at gene therapy company Kriya Therapeutics, where she leads the clinical and medical departments advancing a pipeline of gene therapy candidates across multiple therapeutic areas. Prior to joining Kriya, Dr. Lombardo was co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of epilepsy-focused company Arvelle Therapeutics. She has also held senior roles in clinical and medical development at Axovant Sciences, Forum Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer. She has a medical degree from Yale University, an M.Phil from the University of Cambridge and a bachelor's degree from Brown University.

About Noema Pharma

Noema Pharma (www.noemapharma.com) is a Swiss-based company targeting orphan neurological disorders characterized by imbalanced neuronal networks. The company is developing four mid-clinical-stage therapeutic products in-licensed from Roche and with strong safety packages. Lead product NOE-101, an mGluR5 inhibitor, is Phase 2b-ready for two indications: persistent seizures in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) and severe pain in Trigeminal Neuralgia (TN). NOE-105, a PDE10A inhibitor, is currently in Phase 2a investigated in patients with Tourette Syndrome. The Company is undertaking validation studies in undisclosed indications for two additional clinical-stage assets, NOE-109, an mGluR2/3 inhibitor, and NOE-115, a triple re-uptake inhibitor. Noema Pharma was founded with the leading venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners. Investors include Polaris Partners, Gilde Healthcare, Invus and Biomed Partners.

Contacts

Noema Pharma

Luigi Costa

Chief Executive Officer

info@noemapharma.com Investors

LifeSci Advisors – Guillaume van Renterghem

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

+41 (0) 76 735 01 31 Media

LifeSci Advisors – Bernhard Schmid

bschmid@lifesciadvisors.com

+41 (0) 44 447 12 21



