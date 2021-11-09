Additional Listing

Irish Continental Group plc (“ICG”)

Block Listing Application

A block listing application has been made to Euronext Dublin and to the UK Listing Authority for a total of 4,500,000 ICG Units (each unit comprising one ordinary share of €0.065 and nil redeemable shares), in the capital of ICG, to be admitted to the Official List of Euronext Dublin and to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and application has been made to the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin for these shares to be admitted to trading. Admission is expected to become effective with effect from 12 November 2021.

These shares will be allotted from time to time following the exercise of share options pursuant to the Irish Continental Group Plc 2009 Share Option Plan and the Irish Continental Group plc 2017 Performance Share Plan and will rank pari passu with the existing ICG Units.

9 November 2021

Tom Corcoran

Company Secretary

+353 1 6075700