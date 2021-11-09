eSight Certified as a Great Place to Work® for Second Year in a Row

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading vision-enhancement platform, eSight, today announces it has once again been certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute Canada.



“Employees at eSight show up every day dedicated and inspired to change lives. The passion exuded by each and every team member is clear, and we are honoured to have been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the second year running,” said eSight CEO, Robert Vaters. “We’re more than a tech company. Our workplace culture prioritizes empathy and passion for what we do.”

eSight’s medical devices stimulate synaptic activity to enhance the remaining eyesight of people who are living with more than 20 different eye conditions, with visual acuities from 20/60 to 20/800. Many achieve a visual acuity of 20/20 when using eSight technology. eSight employees create breakthrough technologies and help users in their fundraising journeys, through the onboarding process and beyond.

eSight 4 is the company’s most advanced technology yet, offering greater visual acuity and 100% mobility retention. The wireless, hands-free device is designed for all day comfort and use, plus cloud software that enables wearers to share their experiences with family and friends. Through their work, eSight employees have helped people with low vision achieve their goals, while providing support and encouragement along the way. During COVID-19, eSight employees created a program called #eSightTogether to bring together the low vision community to help combat feelings of loneliness, and chat about the challenges of the pandemic.

“With our team’s hard work, we can help people with visual impairments vastly improve their quality of life to experience work, school and activities they love like never before,” Mr. Vaters explained. “Some of our own employees live with visual impairments, so it’s crucial that we ensure maximum workplace accessibility. We hope to further the national conversation on accessibility and inclusion, and that starts at home.”

About eSight

eSight is a leading vision-platform organization with a simple but profound promise: empower individuals with sight loss to see new possibilities through enhanced vision. eSight provides the most advanced and versatile assistive device available for those with visual impairments and is compatible with more than 20 eye conditions including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and Stargardt disease. eSight is registered with the FDA and EUDAMED and is inspected by Health Canada. Learn more at www.eSightEyewear.com .

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® (www.greatplacetowork.ca) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and The Globe & Mail (Canada). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

