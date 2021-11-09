Rapsodo Launches Golf Insights Feature for Its Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM) Users

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo , a leading brand in golf data analytics and creator of the Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM), today announces its launch of Insights, a new feature available to premium users on the Rapsodo MLM app. Insights will be available after each practice session to provide players with graphs and charts to visualize their performance and target weaknesses in their game. The new feature is available to premium subscribers, who have hit at least six shots per club, and available for all previous and future sessions.



Aiming to deliver a thorough view of the golfers’ entire game or practice, Rapsodo has divided Golf Insights into three sections: Accuracy, Distance and Consistency. Within each category, users can view Insights for all golf clubs in the Summary section for a general overview of their performance or select an individual club in the Club Analysis section for more specific visualizations. There are also “key takeaways” included after a variety of visuals to help players understand their Insights and instruct them on what they need to work on next time they practice.

“Existing users are already familiar with the large amount of data their MLM provides, but with Insights, these golfers will be able to really tap into their performance every time they practice to see a more comprehensive overview of how and where improvements need to be made,” said Batuhan Okur, Founder and CEO of Rapsodo. “We’re thrilled to introduce Insights to new and existing MLM users to help everyone understand their data and better achieve their goals.”

With the new Insights feature, Rapsodo creates a full-circle experience for its MLM users by gathering practice data and turning that data into actionable visuals available for review – allowing the player to take that information and apply it to future practice sessions. With certain data points, users will be able to compare themselves to other golfers with similar skill levels, or against professionals as a way to better understand where they should dedicate their practice time for quicker and more efficient performance.

Insights is now available for existing and new premium subscribers at $99.99 a year in the MLM app. In addition to Insights, premium subscribers also have access to slow-motion swing replays, shot apex, cloud storage for 10K videos and Coach Connect, which allows users to connect virtually with Golf Digest’s top coaches for online golf lessons.

For more information on Golf Insights, visit: rapsodo.com/rapsodo-insights-see-your-game-like-never-before. To purchase a premium subscription to access Golf Insights along with additional features, visit: rapsodo.com/golf-premium-subscription.

About Rapsodo:

Rapsodo develops data-driven sports technologies designed to empower athletes and coaches to cost-effectively analyze and improve their game, which is used by thousands of professional and collegiate teams, including all 30 MLB teams. Founded in 2010, the company developed the first affordable golf personal launch monitor, distributed in the USA under SkyTrak. In 2019, Rapsodo announced its Mobile Launch Monitor which has since received many accolades, including MyGolfSpy’s 2021 Best Personal Launch Monitor. The company continues to focus on delivering a variety of sport training and simulation technologies that allow users to better understand performance through reliable statistics. This ultimately translates into Rapsodo's motto of "Measure to Master." Devoted to growing its business and customer base, Rapsodo was recognized as part of the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in 2021. To learn more, visit Rapsodo.com.

