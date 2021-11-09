OpenSolar Integrates Sungage Financing Options on Free End-to-End Solar Design and Sales Platform

SYDNEY and BOSTON, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenSolar, Inc., a solar SaaS company keenly focused on empowering solar installers with the world’s most accurate and entirely free solar design and sales platform, and Sungage Financial, the nation’s most customer-friendly solar financing company, today announced a new partnership that dramatically streamlines the workflow process for the U.S. installer market. With the integration of Sungage’s finance options on OpenSolar’s platform, solar installers can quickly generate complete proposals, including the industry’s most accurate 3D designs, state-of-the-art hardware, on-demand customized permitting, and now financing, with absolute confidence they are providing their customers with the lowest possible monthly payment to fit their energy needs.



Launched by solar technology innovators, Andrew Birch and Adam Pryor in 2019, OpenSolar is now utilized by thousands of installers in 100 countries across five continents and is recognized for the unprecedented value it delivers to the global installer market with its entirely free, user-friendly platform. The company’s new partnership with Sungage Financial marks its second U.S.-based partnership of 2021, adding to the company’s ever-growing list of global best-in-class partners covering the full spectrum of innovative solar hardware, software, and financing companies. In June, OpenSolar announced a partnership with Greenlancer that provides solar installers the ability to get standardized, quality permit design and engineering solutions with speed, scale, and reliability.

“For over a decade, Sungage Financial has been a leader in the solar finance space, offering unmatched customer service and attention to detail,” said Andrew Birch, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OpenSolar. “The integration of Sungage’s financing options on OpenSolar’s design and sales platform fuels our mission to scale solar adoption by providing installers with free, end-to-end, enterprise software that significantly streamlines workflow processes, saving them time and money.”

“OpenSolar’s platform aligns perfectly with Sungage Financial’s goal to help solar installers succeed so they can, in turn, help consumers reap all the benefits of a solar-powered lifestyle,” said Michael Gilroy, CEO of Sungage Financial. “We look forward to reaching more installers and consumers with our portfolio of financing options through our partnership with OpenSolar.”

About Sungage Financial

Sungage Financial is shaping the residential solar industry by offering reliable and flexible financing solutions at the lowest rates available. Sungage enables solar installers to build strong and resilient businesses while helping families save money and live more sustainably. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices in Oakland, CA, Sungage currently operates in 46 states as well as the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.sungagefinancial.com.

About OpenSolar

OpenSolar launched in 2019 with a mission to scale solar globally by providing installers with innovative software technology and an equally innovative business offering – the world’s first entirely free-to-use design and sales platform. Solar installers can use OpenSolar’s end-to-end platform to build complete customer proposals, including the industry’s most accurately designed systems, an array of state-of-art hardware, on-demand customized permitting proposals, and a portfolio of competitive financing options. Instead of charging a licensing fee to utilize its software, OpenSolar provides its software free of charge and instead derives revenue from its partner affiliates in hardware and finance. By utilizing OpenSolar, installers can avoid costly software licensing fees and instead, invest more money into other areas of their businesses, confident they are using the very best design and sales tools available in the market, all for free. OpenSolar is based in Sydney, Australia, with remote offices in the U.S. For more information, visit www.opensolar.com.

