Dickey’s Barbecue Expands in Canada

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit international expansion efforts are showing no signs of slowdown as the world’s largest barbecue concept is bringing its slow-smoked meats and savory sides to Edmonton, Alberta Canada!

Dickeys announced today that its newest Canadian location will be opening in Alberta, Canada.

“We are thrilled for this Edmonton, Alberta Canada Dickey’s restaurant to open,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group. “Working with our new Owner/Operator Mohammed and Sadia Hussain enables us to continue driving our international expansion efforts and rapidly grow as the world’s largest barbecue concept.

Owner/Operator Mohammed Hussain and his wife Sadia recently secured the location where they foresee a lot of walkable traffic from local businesses and multi-unit housing. “We are so happy to bring Authentic Texas Barbecue to Southwest Edmonton” says Hussain who says the location is off a main freeway that goes around the entire city. “We are very familiar with this area and love that Freson Brothers grocery store is the main anchor of the shopping center we will be close to” adds Hussain.

“Location, Location, Location- it’s a very important part of the process our franchisees need to take their time with, and Mohammed found an excellent location and we are happy to welcome Mohammed and Sadia into the Dickey family”. Says Jim Perkins, Executive Vice President of International Sales and Support.

The newest Canadian Dickey’s will be a 2,000 square foot single story location that has two bathrooms, an outdoor patio with seating and enough seating indoors for approximately 40 people.

Mohammed was actively searching for a good franchise to invest in when he found Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, he knew Authentic. Texas. Barbecue was unique for Alberta Canada and not oversaturated. “I cannot wait to introduce the slow-smoked meats and savory sides that will be a great change of pace and new food offering to enjoy”. Mohammed was also sold when he found out that his menu can be certified halal, which is something Mohammed says he will investigate once he is open. “It is very important to me and Sadia to have foods permitted under Islamic law, as defined by the Quran.”

Mohammed will serve St. Louis style barbecue ribs, kielbasa sausages, hickory pit smoked brisket, chicken, and turkey. They will also serve savory sides including cream of spinach, baked beans, green beans, mac n’ cheese and buttery rolls. Customers can select from one, or two meat plates, sandwiches, and family offerings with the big yellow box, family packs and catering offerings. “We will be very popular at the hockey rink” Hussain jokes as he talks about how they practically live. Breathe and love hockey with is three children ages 13, 11 and 7. “I can already see us bringing barbecue to sporting events and integrating Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in the community.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey Family Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

