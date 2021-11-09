Living Security Adds Vice President of Finance and Moves to New Corporate Headquarters Ahead of Revolutionary Platform Launch

AUSTIN, Texas , Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Living Security , a pioneer in human risk management and leader in cybersecurity training, continues its trajectory of high-speed growth hiring a new Vice President of Finance and moving into a new corporate headquarters in south Austin. The growth comes as the company prepares to launch its human risk management platform, Unify, the only product on the market combining interactive cybersecurity training with insights and data to accurately measure, analyze and reduce human cybersecurity risk.

Living Security’s new Vice President of Finance, Chris Caldwell, is a dynamic financial operations leader and brings extensive experience to the company having driven business forward previously at J2 Global, Inspired eLearning, Vericast and Rackspace Technology. He plans to optimize operations to continue driving revenue growth as the company delivers new cutting-edge innovations.

“As we get ready to bring Unify to the masses next year, Chris is the perfect addition to steer our team toward the best financial management strategies that will allow us to continue to grow.” said Ashley Rose, CEO and co-founder of Living Security. “Chris has a proven track record of delivering organizational transformations and I know he’ll do the same here at Living Security.”

The Living Security team has also moved into their new Austin headquarters. The company’s new home in the state-of-the-art Penn Field building on South Congress Avenue includes more than 7,500 square feet of creative and office space for its growing team. Living Security tripled its employee headcount in 2021 for the third year in a row and is actively recruiting for several new positions.

About Living Security

Founded in 2017, Living Security’s mission is to help prevent cybersecurity breaches with a human risk management platform that does more than just meet compliance needs. It truly changes behavior. Living Security believes empowering people is the key to ending breaches.

Gamified learning and immersive experiences engage and educate users, while the science-backed, tech-enabled platform uniquely provides CISOs the ability to measure effectiveness and program ROI.

Named one of Austin’s Best Places to Work, the Living Security team is composed of nearly 80 cybersecurity professionals committed to transforming security awareness training as we know it and turning end users into the enterprise’s greatest asset against cybercrime. Living Security is trusted by security-minded organizations like CVS Health, MasterCard, Verizon, MassMutual, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, Hewlett Packard, JP Morgan and Target. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com .

