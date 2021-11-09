Oberon Fuels Appoints David Mann as Vice President, Regulatory & Government Affairs

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oberon Fuels the leading provider of renewable dimethyl ether (rDME) transportation fuel, has appointed David Mann as Vice President of Regulatory & Government Affairs. In this role he will direct all local, state, federal, and international advocacy and lobbying efforts for Oberon Fuels. The appointment comes as Oberon is aggressively expanding across the United States and abroad and as the U.S. Department of Energy continues to fund DME-related projects.



“Oberon Fuels has reached an inflection point where we needed an in-house executive to lead our talented, growing internal and external regulatory and governmental affairs teams,” said Rebecca Boudreaux, Ph.D., President and CEO of Oberon Fuels. “David’s experience and unique blend of skills make him an ideal choice to carry on Oberon Fuels’ legacy of leadership and advocacy for DME and bring our efforts to a new level.”

Mann joins Oberon Fuels from his current position as a Senior Director in the Plastics Division of the American Chemistry Council where he provides strategic, technical, and advocacy management. Previously he was a Senior Public Affairs Advisor in Holland & Knight’s Public Policy and Regulations Group where he lobbied for electric utilities, energy and industrial technology companies, trade associations, and environmental organizations. Additional experience includes work in the Treasury Department of NextEra Energy, support for the Alliance to Save Energy and National Hydrogen Association, and consulting for independent power project developers.



Mann received an MBA with a concentration in Energy Finance from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and a Bachelor’s Degree in Religion and Peace & Conflict Studies from Swarthmore College. He is a Certified Association Executive.

Oberon has been a leading advocate for DME fuel, having led the ASTM taskforce to develop standards for the fuel; lobbying effectively for equal tax treatment in California; collaborating with agencies in California to secure regulatory changes to allow DME usage in the state; and securing state funding for the commercial production of the fuel due to its benefits to the environment and job creation in the state of California.

Renewable DME significantly reduces emissions and carbon intensity when used in place of traditional fuels in three applications: as an energy-dense, cost-effective means to transport and store renewable hydrogen; as a blending agent with liquified petroleum gas (LPG, or propane); and as a diesel replacement in compression-ignition engines. When produced using the Oberon process, the California Air Resources Board has calculated that dairy biogas-based rDME has an estimated carbon intensity (CI) value of -278. Renewable DME used as a transportation fuel can quickly decarbonize the transportation sector while greatly reducing the emissions of particulate matter, greenhouse gases and other pollutants.

Founded in 2010 to provide innovative energy solutions to reduce emissions, waste, and carbon impact, Oberon Fuels is the only company currently producing renewable DME commercially. Beyond cleaner emissions, Oberon Fuels creates economic opportunity and jobs for rural economies by connecting waste feedstocks to multiple renewable fuel markets.

About Oberon Fuels

Founded in 2010, California-based Oberon Fuels is on a global mission to decarbonize transportation by producing a powerful, enabling molecule, dimethyl ether (DME). DME, which can range from being ultra-low carbon to carbon-negative, can significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the transportation sector and beyond 1) as an energy-dense, cost-effective means to move renewable hydrogen, 2) as a blending agent for LPG, and 3) as a diesel replacement. Oberon is currently the only company in the world to be producing renewable DME for commercial markets. For the past 10 years, Oberon has challenged the status quo by introducing innovative solutions to the transportation sector to reduce its carbon footprint, vehicle emissions and improve local air quality while creating economic opportunity for the communities where they operate. In 2013, Oberon Fuels’ refinery in Brawley, Calif., produced the first fuel-grade DME in North America, and in 2021 produced the first-ever renewable DME in the US. Oberon’s DME has powered vehicle demonstrations around the world with Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks, Ford, among others. Oberon Fuels is privately held with both private and strategic investors, including Suburban Propane.

More information about Oberon Fuels is available at www.oberonfuels.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7bc66687-8885-4c3d-b2ec-e9a6046456a3