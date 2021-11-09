New York Red Bulls Announce New Jersey Institute of Technology as Official Partner

Harrison, NJ, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Red Bulls announced today a new partnership with New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) as an Official Partner of the club. The university will now be presenting partners for Goals for Perfect Attendance Program and the After School All-Stars Mentorship Program.

The Goals for Perfect Attendance Program is a collaborative effort between the Red Bulls, Newark Public Schools and NJIT that will strive to improve student attendance by establishing an incentive-based program across all district high schools in Newark, NJ.

“Building the pipeline of Newark students attending college, especially a STEM school like NJIT, starts with being in the classroom,” said NJIT President Joel S. Bloom. “NJIT and Newark Public Schools have implemented successful academic collaborations, like the Math Success Initiative and Mayor’s Honors Scholars program, that have yielded success in enrolling and graduating students who have an abundance of career opportunities and earn starting salaries nearly 20% above the national average.”

For the attendance initiative, every other month, four students from each school will be selected to participate in a workshop hosted by the Red Bulls and NJIT, which will provide students with engaging learning opportunities. At the end of the school year, the top three schools with the highest attendance rate will receive a prize that will be determined at a later date. All 17 Newark Board of Education high schools and their students are eligible to participate.

"We are honored to partner with NJIT to continue driving attendance for students within the Newark Public Schools," said Joe Stetson, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, New York Red Bulls. "Playing a role in growing student engagement through encouraging attendance is important to us as a member of the community, ensuring success in the classroom for our future leaders."

“The Red Bulls and NJIT have been staunch supporters of the Newark Public Schools for many years,” said Superintendent Roger Leon. “We are excited about the collaborative partnerships that are aligned with our strategic plan and provide critical skills that result in strong student outcomes,” he added.

Along with the Goals for Perfect Attendance Program, NJIT will be a presenting partner for the After School All-Stars Mentorship Program. Since 2017, After School All-Stars has provided mentoring that supports students in developing skills and habits needed to succeed in life, school, and their future careers. NJIT expands on this program by providing additional student volunteers. Students from the program meet with advisors on a bi-weekly basis.

ABOUT NEW YORK RED BULLS

The New York Red Bulls are one of 27 teams in Major League Soccer (MLS). RBNY, one of the ten charter clubs of MLS, have competed in the league since its founding in 1996. The Red Bulls play home matches at Red Bull Arena (RBA) in Harrison, New Jersey. The three-time MLS Supporters' Shield Winners are owned by the Austrian beverage company Red Bull for which the team is named. The New York Red Bulls offer one of the nation's premier youth soccer development programs, from local soccer partnerships across New York and New Jersey to Regional Development Schools and the Red Bulls Academy, which consistently ranks amongst the top academy programs in North America and has alumni competing in MLS, across Europe, and for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

ABOUT NEW JERSEY INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

One of only 35 polytechnic universities in the United States, NJIT is a top-tier research university that catalyzes economic growth and prepares students to become leaders in the technology-dependent economy of the 21st century. NJIT is one of only 131 universities rated an “R1” research university by the Carnegie Classification®, which indicates the highest level of research activity. NJIT conducts more than $155 million in research activity each year and has a $2.8 billion annual economic impact on the State of New Jersey. Ranked No. 1 nationally by Forbes for the upward economic mobility of its lowest-income students, NJIT also is ranked in the top 2% of colleges and universities nationally for the mid-career earnings of graduates, according to PayScale.com. NJIT is ranked No. 39 nationally by The Princeton Review as a Best Value College and is rated third in New Jersey and among the top 50 public colleges and universities nationwide by U.S. News and World Report.

Attachment