VanillaSoft Strengthens Integrations with Salesforce, Zapier, Chorus

Plano, Texas, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft, a leading sales engagement technology company, today announced that they have enhanced their integrations with Salesforce, Zapier, and Chorus.

Customers rely on VanillaSoft’s sales engagement platform to power their outreach capabilities, prospect engagement, and win rates. Integrations with other key software allows users to automate everyday tasks and create a powerful synergy between the applications - making the workday more efficient and productive.

Salesforce

Over the past year, VanillaSoft has enhanced the real-time, bi-directional information sharing with Salesforce. When SDR teams engage leads in VanillaSoft, updates are immediately transferred to Salesforce, ensuring immediate follow-up by account executives. Reliable, up-to-date information in each system allows managers to leverage Salesforce reports for end-to-end sales reporting from one dashboard.

Zapier

VanillaSoft’s integration with Zapier simplifies app integration by providing a simple, graphical user interface for connecting two or more applications. Users can easily connect VanillaSoft to hundreds of other applications without the need for assistance from technical resources within the organization, making setup and management easier.

Chorus

Chorus is a conversation intelligence platform that automatically records, accurately transcribes, and analyses recordings in real-time. The integration between VanillaSoft and Chorus enables VanillaSoft customers to pass call recordings directly to Chorus. Users can then access the Chorus analyses directly from within VanillaSoft and utilize this information for follow-up, or for sales rep onboarding and coaching.

“VanillaSoft helps SMB sales teams in real-world industries to enhance their sales capabilities and productivity - enabling them to increase their outreach and close more deals,” said David Hood, CEO of VanillaSoft. “By establishing relationships and enhancing integrations with other key technologies that our customers rely on within their sales organizations, we are working to make their sales processes more seamless, and ultimately are helping them to ensure their sales success.”

For more information on all key VanillaSoft software integrations, visit https://www.vanillasoft.com/product/features/integrations.

-##-

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft, the industry’s most successful sales engagement platform, helps sales development teams engage over 15,000,000 contacts every month. Used standalone, or in combination with existing traditional CRM systems, VanillaSoft empowers sales reps to respond to new leads faster, interact with leads more consistently, across more channels, and generate more qualified sales opportunities. Globally, thousands of users employ VanillaSoft’s queue-based sales engine and intellective routing to implement sales cadence automation resulting in substantial gains in speed-to-lead, persistency, productivity, and revenue-per-rep. VanillaSoft is a privately held company headquartered in Plano, Texas, USA. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com.