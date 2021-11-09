A Rush of Colors for Your Desktop – CORSAIR® Kicks Off Limited-Release CORSAIR COLLECTIONS with K65 RGB MINI Keyboards

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today announced a colorful new lineup of its CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI 60% mechanical gaming keyboards: the Flavor Rush Series. These limited-edition keyboards, available exclusively from the CORSAIR webstore in the United States, are decked-out in four unique color schemes and kick off the new CORSAIR COLLECTIONS product line – limited-release gaming gear with unique color combinations and designs for personalizing your setup or building the ultimate PC gaming collection.



Flavor Rush K65 RGB MINI keyboards adorn your desktop with bright, charming colors atop a brilliant white frame for truly eye-catching aesthetics. Choose from the refreshingly green Hint of Mint, Bubblegum Pop’s burst of pink, the blue splash of Berry Wave, or a sweet slice of forever summer in Watermelon Blast.

Each Flavor Rush keyboard also includes a new CORSAIR Artisan sails logo keycap – the first of its kind – launching today as a standalone product as well. This premium clear resin keycap lets maximum RGB backlighting shine through, giving your keyboard a brilliant accent point of light and color while showing off your CORSAIR flair. With all these color and customization options, Flavor Rush keyboards make unforgettable additions to your CORSAIR setup.

If Flavor Rush whets your appetite for more custom gear, rest assured that this is only the beginning for CORSAIR COLLECTIONS. Centering around a fresh new theme with each release, CORSAIR COLLECTIONS gear will be available only for a limited time, making them the ideal collector’s items for those with an eye for style. Be on the lookout for more launches in the coming months, which will feature additional peripherals such as headsets, mice, and more.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

The CORSAIR Flavor Rush K65 RGB MINI keyboards are available exclusively from the CORSAIR webstore in North America. For up-to-date availability information, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

The CORSAIR Flavor Rush K65 RGB MINI keyboards are backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the CORSAIR Flavor Rush K65 RGB MINI keyboards, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, and esports coaching services, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

CORSAIR also includes subsidiary brands Elgato, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, ORIGIN PC, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops, and Gamer Sensei, an esports coaching platform.

