IVANS Index October 2021 Results Released

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS® today announced the October 2021 results of the IVANS Index™, the insurance industry’s premium renewal rate index. Year over year, nearly all lines of business, except Workers’ Compensation, experienced an increase in average premium renewal rate. Month over month, premium renewal rates rose for lines of business including Business Owner’s Policy (BOP), Commercial Property, and Umbrella while Commercial Auto, General Liability and Workers’ Compensation decreased.

Premium renewal rate change by line of business for October 2021 highlights include:

- Commercial Auto: 4.64%, down from 4.70% last month.

- BOP: 5.24%, up from 5.18% at the end of September.

- General Liability: 4.18%, down from 4.25% the month prior.

- Commercial Property: 5.93%, up from 5.89% in September.

- Umbrella: 5.02%, up from 4.95% the month prior.

- Workers’ Compensation: -1.57%, down from -0.82% last month.

“October’s results of the IVANS Index indicate a continued increase in average premium renewal rate changes year over year,” said Kathy Hrach, vice president of Product Management, IVANS Insurance Services. “The rates are in line with macroeconomic inflation trends and expect the Index numbers to further mirror broader economic trends as head into the end of year renewal season.”

Released monthly, IVANS Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for premium rate renewal change of the most placed commercial lines of business in the insurance industry. Analyzing more than 120 million data transactions, the IVANS Index premium renewal rate change measures the premium difference year over year for a single consistent policy. Inclusive of more than 33,000 agencies and 430 insurers and MGAs, the IVANS Index is reflective of the premium rate change trends being experienced by all agencies and insurers across the U.S. insurance market. IVANS Index is available to agencies and insurers as part of Market Insights at markets.ivansinsurance.com.

Download the complete Q3 2021 IVANS Index report here.

About IVANS

IVANS is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. IVANS innovation and expertise connects 33,000 independent insurance agencies and 430 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.