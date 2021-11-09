Protenus Expands Executive Team With Addition of Experienced Health Tech Leader

BALTIMORE, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protenus, the nation's leading healthcare compliance analytics platform, announced today the addition of Michelle Del Guercio as Chief Marketing Officer.

Michelle joins the company with over 30 years of experience leading and growing outcomes-driven marketing teams. Most recently, she was Vice President of Marketing for Sunquest Information Systems, a provider of end-to-end diagnostics solutions for multi-site, multidisciplinary laboratories, hospitals and health systems.

In her 12-year tenure with Sunquest (and formerly Atlas Development Corp), Michelle was responsible for executing the overall marketing direction and strategy of the company and its products. Her contributions were instrumental in positioning Sunquest as a leading best-of-breed laboratory information technology solution.

Protenus helps reduce risk and ensure scalable compliance for the country's top healthcare organizations by equipping subject matter experts with automation and artificial intelligence. At Protenus, Michelle will be focused on the development and execution of results-driven marketing, brand and growth strategies that support the company's products, vision and strategic goals.

"I am thrilled that Michelle is bringing her talents to Protenus," said Nick Culbertson, Protenus Co-founder and CEO. "Michelle's eager attitude and extensive experience driving team growth, marketing strategy, brand awareness, and product positioning at fast-growing health tech companies will make her an incredible addition to the team."

"I find great personal fulfillment in elevating companies that address important patient care concerns with revolutionary technology, as Protenus does with its diversion and privacy solutions," said Michelle. "I look forward to helping the company continue delivering these critical capabilities to health systems across the country."

In her various leadership roles throughout her career, Michelle excelled in guiding marketing direction and data-driven campaign execution for specialized health technology solutions, while cultivating a unique skill set in team building, coaching, and mentoring.

About Protenus

Protenus uses artificial intelligence to reduce risk and save resources for the nation's leading health systems. The sophisticated analytics platform equips healthcare leaders with full insight into how health data is being used and alerts privacy, pharmacy and compliance teams to inappropriate activity that puts patients and their data at risk.

For two consecutive years, Protenus was named one of Forbes' Best Startup Employers and one of CBInsights Digital Health 150. Protenus was also named the 2020 and 2019 KLAS Category Leader in Patient Privacy Monitoring. Protenus was named one of The Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare for four straight years, one of the Best Places to Work in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal, and the Baltimore Sun. Protenus was also recognized as a "Cool Vendor" in Healthcare Artificial Intelligence by Gartner, Inc. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

