Gevo to Present on Fuel Decarbonization at the AFCC Biobased Economy Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today that Dr. Patrick Gruber, Chief Executive Officer, Lindsay Fitzgerald, Vice President of Government Relations, and Karen O’Brien, Sustainability Engineering Manager, will attend the Alternative Fuels & Chemicals Coalition (“AFCC”) 2021 Biobased Economy Conference in Washington, DC to discuss decarbonization efforts in the renewable fuels and aviation sectors.



On Monday, November 15th, from 8:00 – 9:30am (ET), Karen O’Brien, Sustainability Engineering Manager, will speak in a Breakout session titled “Reducing Bio-based Product Carbon Intensity to Amplify Value, Environmental Benefits and Consumer Adoption,” where she will discuss the implications of recently announced sustainability policies, product carbon intensity, and health, environmental and economic benefits.

Later that afternoon, from 1:30 – 3:00pm (ET), Lindsay Fitzgerald, Vice President of Government Relations, will participate in a Breakout session concerning “Decarbonization through Technology & Policy for Aviation Biofuels,” to summarize Gevo’s technologies, approaches, and commitments, and outline potential advantageous polices required for large-scale commercialization.

On Tuesday, November 16th from 11:45am – 1:15pm (ET), Dr. Patrick Gruber, Chief Executive Officer, will present in a Plenary session on “Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF): Challenges, Successes, and Future for SAF in 2022,” where he will evaluate the future of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, analyze potential challenges and advancements, and identify how the aviation sector plans to reduce jet fuel emissions by 20% by 2030 and achieve zero-carbon status by 2050.

Following the Plenary session, from 3:30pm – 5:00pm (ET), Dr. Gruber will speak in a Breakout session, “Using Carbon-Negative Biogas to Decarbonize Renewable Transportation Fuels,” to discuss the potential of using low-carbon or zero-carbon biogas as a feedstock to eliminate harmful emissions from the production of drop-in fuels.

The AFCC Biobased Economy Conference series brings together business leaders, researchers, government representatives, investors, and policy makers in the biobased economy with the goal of reducing the US reliance on petroleum, increasing the use of renewable agricultural resources, and decreasing adverse environmental and health impacts.

Gevo’s mission is to transform renewable energy and carbon into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons. These liquid hydrocarbons can be used for drop-in transportation fuels such as gasoline, jet fuel and diesel fuel, that when burned have potential to yield net-zero greenhouse gas emissions when measured across the full life cycle of the products. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials, and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes, resulting in low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their life cycle). Gevo also plans to take advantage of decarbonization via geological sequestration in the future. Gevo’s products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo’s technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo’s ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions.

