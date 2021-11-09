Fluitec & ExxonMobil Introduce Mobil™ Solvancer®

BAYONNE, N.J., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluitec's proven DECON™ technology formed the foundation for the development of Mobil Solvancer. "This collaboration between ExxonMobil and Fluitec helps scale our patent-pending technology while bringing high-value, cost-effective solutions to Mobil's customer base. We are delighted to join forces with such a world-class organization and help fill a gap in the marketplace for such a value-add product," Pierre Vanderkelen, CEO of Fluitec.

As a part of continuing to deliver value to customers globally, Fluitec has worked closely with ExxonMobil to bring Mobil Solvancer to the North America market. This is an oil-soluble cleaner designed for gas and steam turbine applications, compressors and hydraulic systems. It can be added to in-service oils to quickly dissolve varnish and organic deposits. This helps to maintain system cleanliness and optimize reliability. It has one of the lowest* treat rates in the industry, which can extend protection of equipment for more than one year, thus allowing operators to optimize overhaul-to-overhaul periods.

Varnish affects most within our industry, from plant managers, maintenance managers to reliability engineers. Mobil Solvancer is engineered to provide a new way of easily reducing maintenance costs, increasing reliability and efficiency of an operation. Mobil Solvancer can assist in solving bearing temperature issues, sticking servos, filter blockages and minimize unexpected shutdowns. The combination of in-depth expertise and industry-leading technology from both of these leaders have worked together to develop a solution for this global challenge of varnish.

Sarah Parsons, North America Industrial Lubricants Brand Manager, ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants Company states, "When operating power generation and petrochemical equipment, maximizing productivity and enhancing reliability is critical to minimizing downtime and driving your bottom line. That's why we partnered with Fluitec, the industry's leading oil enhancement technology company, to develop Mobil Solvancer, a cost-effective cleaner that can help operators dissolve varnish and deposits that can cause long-term harm to systems while keeping their equipment running longer between overhauls. That means less downtime - both planned and unplanned."

For more information on Mobil Solvancer, please visit: https://info.mobillubricants.com/mobil-solvancer

* Actual results can vary depending upon the type of equipment used and its maintenance, operating conditions and environment, and any prior lubricant used.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, the largest publicly traded international energy company, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world's growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. For more information, visit www.exxonmobil.com or follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/exxonmobil.

About Fluitec

Fluitec is the global leader in measuring, monitoring, and decontaminating industrial oils. Fluitec uses key technologies to transform lubricants into assets while increasing reliability and reducing the impact on the environment. Fluitec has a team of internationally recognized experts that centers around increasing the reliability and profitability of manufacturing plants, rotating equipment and transportation industries. Fluitec's technologies also reduce waste streams and lower CO2 output, has received Solar Impulse Efficient Solution label and is the first industrial lubricant company to achieve B Corp certification. For more information visit www.fluitec.com. Press Contact: Josh Wagner, press@fluitec.com

©2021 ExxonMobil. All other trademarks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

©2021 Fluitec. Fluitec, DECON and Solvancer are registered trademarks of Fluitec NV or one of its subsidies. Other trademarks shown are property of their respective owners.

