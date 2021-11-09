Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Unveils Probate Real Estate Division

San Diego, CA, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly unveils its Probate Real Estate Division, under the guidance of founding Director, Nancy Sanborn.

The Probate Real Estate Division provides clients expert support in navigating the complexities of buying and selling real estate through trust, probate, and conservatorship by streamlining real property sales and purchases through skillful court proceedings, thus expediting the transaction process. Having established the division as a permanent resource for buyers and sellers, the Probate specialists' top priority is to exceed client expectations with the best possible outcomes, in strict compliance with the California Probate Code.

"Trust, probate, and conservatorship transactions are understandably daunting for clients, many of whom are already dealing with emotional stress, frustrations, and legal intricacies that accompany their circumstances," said Martha Mosier, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. "This division was launched as an homage to our clients, a promise to make an often complex and time-consuming procedure as simplified as possible, and we are very grateful to Nancy Sanborn for guiding these efforts."

Nancy Sanborn, Director of the Probate Division and an agent from the Beverly Hills office, has established herself as a well-known category expert in Southern California. Nancy possesses over three decades' worth of experience working with the probate court system, and has represented some of California's most prestigious attorneys, accountants, trustees, and distinguished property owners. With an unparalleled understanding of the strategies utilized in trust, probate, and conservatorship transactions, Nancy wields considerable insight and knowledge of the many intricacies involved in these proceedings.

The Probate specialists within the division serve as key resources to their clients. They are true experts in their field, possessing knowledge of the legal process and a solid understanding of applicable laws. Through their experience within this special field, they have built an established network of attorneys, investment advisors, and industry practitioners to refer to on their clients' behalf.

"During trust, probate, or conservatorship real estate transactions, nothing is more important than earning the confidence of families as well as legal and financial professionals, who in turn believe in us and our capabilities to provide them peace of mind," Nancy said.

To learn more, visit bhhscalifornia.com/probate.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports 3,000 sales associates in 45 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2020, our expert agents assisted more than 10,000 client transactions and over $13 billion in volume.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.

