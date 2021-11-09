LPL Financial and Gladstone Wealth Partners Welcome Financial Advisor Scott Howell

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that financial advisor Scott E. Howell CFP® has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms, aligned with Gladstone Wealth Partners, a large enterprise on LPL’s hybrid RIA platform. He reported having served approximately $400 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins from HSBC.



For more than 24 years, Howell has helped high-net-worth families, executives and small businesses plan, grow and protect their financial lives by providing personalized advice tailored to each client’s needs. “It is the greatest reward to build long-term relationships and see clients’ goals come to fruition,” Howell said.

After spending his entire career in wirehouse and banking channels, Howell is excited to launch a new independent practice with the support of LPL and Gladstone. He is based in Gladstone’s Chester, N.J. headquarters, with plans to soon secure a new partner office in Summit, N.J. He’ll also continue to serve his clients in the New York City area.

“I’ve spent years researching and analyzing the advisory industry. I believe that the independent model is the best case scenario for my clients. It’s always been my end game,” Howell said. “LPL is a publicly traded Fortune 500 company that provides all of the tools and resources that I need to deliver for my clients and be the best advisor possible. LPL has the scale, products, technology, and compliance oversight that my clients require. It also allows me to fully utilize my CFP® designation to uphold the fiduciary standard.”

Howell said Gladstone adds an additional layer of culture and infrastructure to help his practice thrive. “I really enjoy being back in the advisor culture. The move allows me to dedicate all of my time exclusively to my clients. I am more focused and streamlined than ever before, backed by great partners, research and resources,” he said.

Robert Hudson, founder and chairman of Gladstone Wealth Partners, stated, “We are proud to support Scott’s journey to independence through his affiliation with our Partnership model. The trend is building momentum as more advisors continue to move to independence, and we are here to provide personalized support every step of the way. We look forward to helping Scott increase value with clients and build an even more successful practice by providing him with comprehensive support, backed by the scale and resources of Gladstone and LPL.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, stated, “We extend a warm welcome to Scott and congratulate Gladstone on its continued growth. The demand for our flexible business model continues to grow as advisors realize they have a choice in how they build their practices and serve their clients. We believe that advisors know their clients best, and they should be able to build a perfect practice that helps them deliver what their clients need and value. We strive to be a long-term partner to advisors, providing them with robust resources and innovative technology designed to help them grow and thrive. We look forward to supporting Scott and the Gladstone team for years to come.”

