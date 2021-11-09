YouHodler Will Delist Bitcoin SV (BSV) to Protect Its Users’ Holdings

Lausanne, Switzerland, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) YouHodler, a fintech platform that helps people access the benefits of the crypto economy, announced that it would delist the Bitcoin SV (BSV) coins on November 9th, 2021. Current holders are able to withdraw their BSV holdings or exchange it for other coins. All trading deals and BSV backed loans will be closed automatically on November 9th and after that all BSV coins will be automatically converted to Bitcoin at market rate.

“Most crypto companies followed Binance which loudly announced its decision to delist BSV tokens back in April 2019. Relying on our core principle of letting customers decide what to hodl and trade, we held on to BSV much longer as people were still interested in hodling it”, says Ilya Volkov, CEO & Founder of YouHodler. “At this point the trust in Bitcoin SV plummeted and we can no longer allow our clients to hold it as it could lead to a total loss of funds. That’s why we made a decision to delist BSV from YouHodler’s platform”.

Bitcoin SV is a fork of Bitcoin Cash created in 2018 after a group of miners disagreed with the ecosystem’s decision on solving the scaling issues. During the summer of 2021 Bitcoin SV suffered multiple 51% attacks, making the audience question the safety of its network. The people behind Bitcoin SV have also made dubious claims and attempted to manipulate the market. As of today, Bitcoin SV is the token #54 on Coinmarketcap and its market capitalization is shy of $3 billion.

YouHodler’s users are able to convert their BSV to BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, LTC, XLM, XRP, DASH, HT, DOGE and other popular cryptocurrencies and tokens. YouHodler’s solutions open up connections between crypto and the real world, allowing people to use their crypto assets without spending them. With YouHodler, users can buy and sell crypto at any time, use it for purchases or put it in a reward account generating up to 12% yields. In addition, they can exchange crypto, fiat and stablecoins and get instant cash and crypto loans with their crypto assets acting as collateral.

About YouHodler

YouHodler is a fintech platform that helps people access the benefits of the crypto economy. It allows users to get instant cash and cryptocurrency loans, exchange crypto, fiat and stablecoins quickly and easily, and earn up to 12% APR + compounding interest by depositing crypto in their account. The platform has the highest loan to value ratio (90%), with minimum loan amounts starting at just $100 and accepts the top 30 coins as collateral with instant credit card and bank withdrawals included. YouHodler supports BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, LTC, XLM, XRP, DASH, HT, DOGE and other popular cryptocurrencies and tokens. Users’ funds are protected with Ledger’s industry-leading and independently-certified security technology, as well as their insurance program. The company is an EU and Swiss-based brand with two main offices in Cyprus and Switzerland. For more information please visit https://www.youhodler.com



