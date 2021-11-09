Star Jets International (JETR) Announces the hiring of Investor Relations Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR), a leading Private Jet Charter Company, announces the hiring of MediaTek, LLC, an Investor Relations firm based in New York.



MediaTek, LLC specializes in development and execution of marketing strategy beyond the traditional venues. Utilizing online marketing strategies and social media influence, MediaTek, LLC allows for the expansion of brand recognition, targeting ideal customer markets, and promoting customer growth.



Ricky Sitomer, CEO of JETR, states, “We are excited in the hiring of MediaTek as our Investor Relations firm. This relationship should enable JETR to receive direct feedback from our investor base and ensures the public is well informed in our corporate efforts. One of the big draws for our Company was that this platform will allow us to host regular investor Q&As, providing timely updates to shareholders. The IR presence can expand upon any questions or comments investors may have pertaining to our Company, news and more. I look forward to hearing from our shareholders and customers as we continue to focus on expanding our reach in this industry.” He further states, “Part of our move to hire an IR firm and build out an investment forum is due to our desire to gain more exposure in the public markets and keep our investors well informed during our continued growth and plans. We’re seeing many companies shifting their marketing focus towards social media platforms and we feel this is the best move for our shareholders as well as our clients.”



JETR looks forward to putting out it’s Q3 numbers and discussing those results with shareholders during its first official investor Q&A, as well as providing updates regarding the Company’s long awaited audit and efforts in up-listing to OTCQB.



To join future investor Q&As on the Company’s platform, open a free account with Discord using the link provided: www.discord.com.

The official JETR forum can be found here: https://discord.gg/mediatek.

About Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR)

Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR) offers its customers all the advantages of owning a corporate jet, without the burdens associated with ownership. This includes unprecedented flexibility through access to over 5,000 private jets domestically and 15,000 private jets worldwide. Star Jets executives have nearly 20 years of experience in aviation and marketing, http://starjetsinternational.com/ and https://private-jet-charter-flight.com/. Watch Star Jets International “YouTube” video - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJZK4vvDiMNlXE-7g-s11OQ and watch two CNBC Commercials about the Company- https://wave.evolphin.com/EVyy7j#.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Ricky Sitomer

CEO

Star Jets International Inc.

Tower 57

135 East 57th Street 11th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Mobile: 917-331-5152

Phone: 855-9-FLYJETS

Fax: 212-658-9810

RS@StarJetsIntl.com

www.StarJetsIntl.com



IR Contact:

Joseph Baggs

Accounts Manager

ir@mediatekglobal.com

MediaTek LLC

https://discord.gg/mediatek

