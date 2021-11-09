BigPanda Accelerates AIOps Adoption With New Integrations and Self-Service APIs

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., the leader in Event Correlation and Automation powered by AIOps, today announced a suite of new and updated integrations and self-service APIs designed to accelerate AIOps adoption across fragmented teams and tools. Specifically, native integrations with Jira and AppDynamics deliver a new framework for collaboration and communication, while a trio of self-service APIs enables organizations to scale AIOps deployments with ease.



According to Gartner, “By 2023, 80% of ITSM teams that have not adopted an agile approach will be made redundant by DevOps practices and approaches. As organizations increase their reliance on DevOps toolchains such as continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD), solutions demand automated integration with incident management processes.1c BigPanda’s new capabilities address this challenge by making it easier to foster deeper collaboration between agile and traditional ops teams by detecting and responding to alerts faster across the IT landscape by automating incident management workflows.

“Automating repeated tasks and workflows is key to accelerating incident response and allowing IT Ops to keep up with the pace of change and innovation that DevOps and SRE teams need to thrive,” said Elik Eizenberg, co-founder and CTO at BigPanda. “Our latest innovations give our customers the ability to embrace the rapid innovation of products and services while adhering to the same level of quality, reliability and serviceability that their end customers have come to expect.”

New Integrations to Unify DevOps and IT Ops Teams and Tools

BigPanda’s new native and improved integrations include:

Jira Cloud: An all-new Jira integration allows teams to automatically create Jira Issues based on correlated BigPanda incidents and keep them in sync bi-directionally. This allows both traditional IT Ops and NOC teams, as well as agile DevOps and SRE teams, to collaborate and remain synced while still following their existing workflows and processes.

Similarly, an upcoming Jira Changes integration automatically notifies BigPanda of new or updated changes in the Jira Change Management module. This makes it easier for BigPanda to ingest these changes and match them against associated BigPanda incidents as part of BigPanda’s Root Cause Changes capability.

AppDynamics: AppDynamics alerts and their payload data play an important role for IT Ops, NOC, DevOps and SRE teams in detecting, investigating and responding to incidents. This new and enhanced AppDynamics integration provides out-of-the-box capabilities to ingest AppDynamics Health Rule and Error events, normalizing them into BigPanda alerts with minimal end-user configuration. This improves visibility across the organization with shared situational awareness for all operations teams.

Self-Service APIs for Improved AIOps Scalability

BigPanda’s new capabilities also include three self-service APIs:

Environments API: BigPanda Environments are fully customizable and filtered incident views that simplify incident management. Environments can be defined by any parameter, such as role and responsibility, location, severity, applications and more. Once created, incidents can be automatically routed to those environments for user action or trigger workflow automations such as auto-sharing or auto-escalations.

The new Environments API enables administrators to reduce complex manual configuration by templatizing and automating the creation and configuration of environments at scale. For complex, fast-moving enterprises, this makes incident response much faster and easier.

Correlation Patterns API: BigPanda’s Open Box Machine Learning technology automatically generates correlation patterns based on four dimensions: time, topology, context, and alert type. Administrators can choose to activate these patterns, reject them, or further customize them, all without the need for data scientists or other experts. This capability was previously only available via the pattern editor UI.

The new Correlation Patterns API gives users the ability to take action on automatically generated patterns, significantly speeding up the process of onboarding new applications or services and giving users the ability to create new correlation patterns when needed.

Incidents API: Incidents are at the core of BigPanda’s functionality, and the new Incidents API allows teams in complex enterprises to move faster and scale more seamlessly with the ability to manage BigPanda incidents via two main capabilities:

Incident Search: The ability to filter all incidents in a BigPanda environment and return those that meet specific conditions. Users can set sort order and pagination rules and can query incidents by tag, time frame, source system, and more.

The ability to filter all incidents in a BigPanda environment and return those that meet specific conditions. Users can set sort order and pagination rules and can query incidents by tag, time frame, source system, and more. Incident Actions: Facilitate a range of incident management actions directly through the API to merge, assign, snooze, tag, and comment on incidents. Future milestones will allow additional actions such as split, share, and resolve.

To learn more about this launch and to win tickets to see “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”, visit this page . Make sure to click on Slimer when you spot him.

​​1 Gartner®, “Automate Incident Response to Enhance Incident Management”, Venkat Rayapudi, Steve White, September 18, 2020

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About BigPanda

BigPanda keeps businesses running with AI that transforms IT data into insight and action. With BigPanda, businesses prevent IT outages, improve incident management and deliver incredible customer experiences. Without BigPanda, IT Ops, NOC, and DevOps teams struggle with manual and reactive incident response capabilities that are badly suited for the scale, complexity and velocity of modern IT environments. This results in painful outages, unhappy customers, growing IT headcount and the inability to focus on innovation.

BigPanda’s platform for Event Correlation and Automation, powered by AIOps, helps Fortune 500 enterprises such as Intel, Cisco, United, Abbott, Marriott and Expedia take a giant step towards Autonomous IT Operations. BigPanda is backed by top-tier investors including Sequoia, Mayfield, Battery, Insight Partners and Greenfield Partners. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

Media contact:

Sammy Totah

BOCA Communications for BigPanda

bigpanda@bocacommunications.com



