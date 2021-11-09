AvePoint Awarded $37 Million SGD to Deploy SaaS Training Management Platform for Six Institutions of Higher Learning in Singapore

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT), the largest data management solutions provider for Microsoft 365, today announced it has been awarded a $37 million SGD contract from lead agency Temasek Polytechnic to deploy an integrated SaaS training management platform for career professionals. The platform will be powered by AvePoint EduTech and available to six institutions of higher learning (each, an IHL) in Singapore as part of the government’s drive to build relevant future skills through Continuing Education and Training (CET).



Available by 2023, the platform will give over 100,000 learners access to a catalogue of 44,000 courses designed to teach them a variety of professional skills in both digital and hybrid learning environments. Within the platform, learners, educators, and administrators alike will have a comprehensive digital learning experience that includes a streamlined admissions and enrollment process, personalized course scheduling features, and secure assessment delivery. In addition, the platform will organize learner profiles to equip them with their graduation status, certifications, and recommend new course offerings as they embrace continuous professional learning in their careers.

“The platform we’re deploying for Singapore’s IHLs will reimagine how both learners and educators experience training, upskilling, and continuous learning, which is vital for success in today’s evolving workforce,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder, AvePoint. “Especially as Microsoft Cloud adoption continues to accelerate globally, our directly integrated platform is uniquely positioned to replace the fragmented digital learning solutions that exist today.”

The new platform will be powered by AvePoint EduTech, one of the first holistic SaaS learning experience platforms directly integrated with Microsoft Cloud. Globally launched in February 2021, many premier IHLs in Singapore already leverage AvePoint EduTech to facilitate impactful digital learning for students. Now, professionals enrolling in courses through the IHLs of Temasek Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic, Institute of Technical Education, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic and Nanyang Polytechnic will also experience the benefits of AvePoint EduTech technology.

“Our six IHLs are very much in the forefront of Singapore’s SkillsFuture movement that places emphasis on lifelong learning and skills mastery,” said Anita Kuan, Deputy Principal of Temasek Polytechnic and Co-Chair of the Shared CET Training Management System Project Steering Committee. “With this integrated AvePoint EduTech and Microsoft Cloud technology, CET learners and administrators will be able to leap digitally into a seamless online training experience. This will help IHLs sharpen our focus on delivering high quality training to meet the growing needs of the economy.”

Today, nine out of ten Singapore workers see an urgent need to upskill. By investing in a training management platform, Temasek Polytechnic and the five additional IHLs cement their dedication to providing quality continuous education as part of the overall Singapore goal.

“We are proud and humbled by the creative ways our partners, like AvePoint, adapt and build-on our technologies – allowing learners, educators and school leaders to achieve more,” said Larry Nelson, Regional General Manager, Education, Microsoft Asia. “Technology enables educators to accelerate learning through easy-to-access high-quality digital experiences in the classroom, in the back-office empowering educational institutions, and certainly by addressing the increased need for skills development through life-long learning. We look forward to seeing the success of the platform for professionals who are seeking to upskill themselves in the digital economy.”

To learn more about AvePoint EduTech, which will be powering the training management platform for Temasek Polytechnic and the five additional IHLs, please visit: https://www.avepoint.com/edutech/.

