HEC Paris and HEC Paris Qatar install ARHT’s HoloPresence Technology In Paris and Doha. Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Qatar and Region is the inaugural event showcasing HoloPresence technology

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT Media") [TSXV:ART], the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, announces that HEC Paris has installed ARHT’s HoloPresence™ technology at their main campus in Paris, France, as well as their HEC Paris Qatar campus in Doha, Qatar. The inaugural event utilizing the HoloPresence™ technology is the Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Qatar and Region event on November 10, 2021 at the HEC Paris Qatar campus in Doha.



The event will be structured as a moderated, panel discussion addressing the theme of Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Qatar and the Region and will provide opportunities for interaction between the panel and the audience. It is intended to be both an opportunity for participants to gain insights, as well as to network and deepen connections. The Milestone Event provides a unique opportunity for HEC Paris in Qatar to assemble its stakeholder community, not only to celebrate but also to deepen connections, share insights and strengthen networks. The event will bring together representatives from the French, international and Qatari business communities, with the participation of the Qatari-French Economic Circle (Qadran).

“This tool will allow me to not only participate in the panel, but to demonstrate how technology can be used to connect people and help share ideas across the globe. I teach innovation, but thanks to this technology I feel like I am innovating,” commented Professor Sihem Jouini, Associate Professor at HEC Paris, who will beam-in from France.

Utilizing ARHT’s HoloPresence™ technology speakers from Paris will be able to join panelists in Qatar, appearing as a live hologram. The panel will combine leaders from academia and the business community at large. On an ongoing basis, HEC Paris and Qatar campuses will be able to share faculty and guest speakers between the two countries to further enhance the business education of the HEC MBA program.

“HEC Paris and HEC Paris Qatar, global leaders in business education, will now be able to utilize faculty for both the core curriculum, as well as for guest speakers and special events, whether they are in France or Qatar,” stated ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly, “The first of it’s kind in the Middle East and France, HEC Paris Qatar and HEC Paris, join a growing list of universities globally that now have the ability to network with one another for impactful education without the need for air travel. Over time this will save the universities money and assist in their efforts to reduce carbon emissions. The Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Qatar and Region event is a perfect example of using HoloPresence™ technology to bring participants to an important event without having to fly to get there.”

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence™ technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence™ displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global StageTM.

