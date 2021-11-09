We All Deserve A Shot: Expansive Campaign Set the Tone for New CMS Vaccine Mandate

Louisville, KY., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the beginning of 2021, before any word of a federal mandate was mentioned, Signature HealthCARE actively focused on communicating and educating staff on the safety and efficacy of the current COVID-19 vaccines, and strongly encouraged staff to take it for their safety and the safety of the residents we serve. Signature HealthCARE’s leadership rolled out an expansive and innovative companywide campaign entitled, We All Deserve A Shot: Let’s Stick Together. The campaign focused on a mission, for all 100+ Signature facilities in 10 states, to meet our beloved staff where they were regarding the vaccine, and to communicate with open hearts, minds, and ears to encourage them to take the vaccine before the CMS government issued mandate.

“From the beginning, we always knew Signature HealthCARE would comply with any and all CMS issued regulations and guidelines on this matter,” said Chris Cox, Chief Operating Officer of Signature HealthCARE. “That is why our communication with our healthcare heroes through our campaign was more important than ever. Approaching it with understanding, continued education, encouragement, and meeting our staff where they were and are is key, especially now that the mandate is here and a deadline announced.”

Signature’s campaign proved effective, with some of Signature’s facilities reaching 100% staff vaccination rates, plus an overall combined company vaccination percentage rate for full-time staff and residents at 76-percent.

Under the new CMS mandate, all staff, physicians, housekeeping, vendors, and other associates that enter nursing homes must be fully vaccinated by January 4, 2022. Staff retain the legal right, however, to request an accommodation from taking the vaccine for medical or religious reasons. Should any staff make such a request, Signature will carefully evaluate each one and make a determination on a case by case basis. Those who do not qualify for an exemption and/or cannot be accommodated, or refuse the vaccine cannot work in the industry.

While Signature HealthCARE had not previously enacted a COVID-19 vaccine mandate before the CMS mandate was issued, from the beginning of the pandemic, it strongly encouraged residents and staff to accept the vaccine, and as our own company-wide data shows, the vaccine has been highly effective. Those who were vaccinated had a lower rate of COVID-19 infection and lessened symptoms. We know it’s working!

“Our comprehensive plan in regard to the federal mandate has been made as a family and compassionate community, for our community,” said Joe Steier, President and CEO of Signature HealthCARE. “We have been in communication with the CDC, CMS, our medical partners, specialists, and other health care systems in relation to this historical time and tough decisions to be made. We love our residents, families, and staff, and need them, and they need us. We need to stick together, as our campaign states, and together, I’m confident we will win on all fronts in this pandemic battle.”

Signature HealthCARE is a family-based healthcare company with integrated services at each point of the continuum of care: skilled nursing, home health, assisted living and in-home care. The company’s organizational culture inspires more than 12,000 employees with three pillars: Learning, Spirituality, and Innovation. A growing number of Signature HealthCARE centers are earning five-star quality ratings, the highest classification from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and 103 Signature HealthCARE locations earned QAPI accreditation. Signature HealthCARE was also awarded the Great Place to Work® award for the past five consecutive years.

