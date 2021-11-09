Bisu Body Coach Wins 2021 Good Design Award in Wellness Category

TOKYO, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bisu, Inc. , a startup that helps people improve their health and wellness through lab-grade testing at home, is proud to announce that Bisu Body Coach is a winner of the 2021 Good Design Award in the wellness category. Founded in 1957, the Good Design Award is an award sponsored by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion, which is given each year to products that are recognized for their excellent design. It is the only comprehensive evaluation and recommendation system for design in Japan.

On presenting the award to Bisu, the Good Design Award judging panel commended Bisu Body Coach for its visual simplicity and ease of use. In particular, the use of recycled paper for the disposable test stick covering, and the ability to easily separate the paper covering from the plastic chip inside on disposal, was commended for its strong environmental awareness.

On receiving the award, Bisu CEO Daniel Maggs said, "This award means a lot to us. While Bisu Body Coach is a novel and sophisticated device, our driving force is not technology, but design. We are passionate about providing our customers with a fantastic user experience, and we're delighted to receive this award in recognition of that."

The Good Design Award follows numerous other awards and recognition given to Bisu and Bisu Body Coach, including the Edison Awards, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, MedTech Innovator, IHS Markit Innovation Awards, British Business Awards, U.K. Tech Rocketship Awards, and most recently the winning position in the U.S. Sports & Fitness Association startup challenge.

About Bisu Body Coach

Bisu Body Coach consists of a disposable test stick and a reader that syncs with a companion smartphone app. The microfluidic "lab-on-a-chip" technology used in the test stick enables reliable, precise and automated measurements of a wide range of biomarkers in just two minutes. The app provides feedback on key nutrition indicators such as hydration, minerals and vitamins, and recommendations are personalized based on the user's goals, dietary preferences, activity, sleep and weight. Bisu Body Coach is currently in beta, with a pipeline of additional test sticks covering training intensity, hormones, and pet and baby health.

About Bisu

Bisu is a health IoT startup developing at-home health tracking devices using microfluidic "lab-on-a-chip" technology. The company is a graduate of the HAX hardware accelerator and recently closed a $3.2m seed round to bring Bisu Body Coach to market.

Please address all press inquiries to press@bisu.com . Please see here for the Good Design Awards release.

