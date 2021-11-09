Martin Communications Launches New Brand for Frazier Home Design, New Website in Process

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Communications is launching a new brand for its client Frazier Home Design. After completing a series of branding and communication analyses, the Raleigh-based marketing agency presented the luxury home design firm with a fully executed Brand Standards Guidelines to enhance its marketing efforts. The Brand Style Guidelines include the brand message and vision statement as well as direction on consistently and effectively displaying brand assets such as logo, fonts, etc.

"Working with the Martin Communications team allowed me to step outside of my comfort zone and really examine my company's brand," said Tony Frazier, owner and lead designer of Frazier Home Design. "Their questions, brand experience, client relations skills, and market research produced the brand look and message I knew that we needed to continue our growth."

Frazier Home Design has also agreed for Martin Communications to design a new, highly-optimized website that will display all the components of the Brand Standards Guidelines. The new website, featuring updated imagery and content on the home design firm, will go live during Q1 2022.

"We are very excited to add Frazier Home Design to our list of outstanding clients," said Jenny Burke, president of Martin Communications. "It has a stellar reputation in the home building industry for creating beautiful custom home designs with great attention to the smallest details. It was an honor to create this new brand and we look forward to working with their team on a new website."

About Martin Communications

Martin Communications, located in Raleigh, NC, is an award-winning integrated marketing communications firm providing expert strategy, branding and advertising, social media, public relations and website design and development. Our full-service capabilities also include graphic design, copywriting, idea generation, and more. For over a decade, our unique culture and diverse, deep pool of talent has driven us to successfully deliver measurable results for businesses of all sizes in a broad array of industries. With roots in radio, television and newspaper, we know a thing or two about the importance of powerful messaging. For more information, visit us at thinkmartinfirst.com .

About Frazier Home Design

Frazier Home Design has been taking the concept of creating custom, luxury, residential plans to the next level since 2007. With a desire to influence and inspire, it continues to educate its team and its public on architectural designs as well as architectural history from across the country. Based out of Raleigh, North Carolina, the Frazier Home Design team uses their innovative and original process to deliver incredible personal service, resulting in trust with their clients and elevating their business to the highest ranks of architectural professionalism. Through a combination of raw talent, knowledge of their craft, and passion for the details, the Frazier Home Design team creates timeless designs that hold the lives of their clients.

