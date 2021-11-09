Nansen Brings Market Intelligence Support to Solana’s Growing Ecosystem

Singapore, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nansen, the industry-leading blockchain data analytics platform, has announced today an upcoming integration with Solana, a high-performance blockchain supporting builders around the world creating crypto apps that scale. Set to launch in Q1, the new Solana dashboards on Nansen will give users the ability to explore the top-performing DeFi protocols, Smart Money movements, NFT launches on Solana, and gain insights into the Solana blockchain ecosystem as a whole.

Over 30 protocols have been launched on Solana, including industry-leading DeFi applications and NFT marketplaces, and the total value locked on the network has already surpassed $13.4 Billion this month. DeFi projects like Raydium, an automated market maker (AMM) and liquidity provider built on the Solana blockchain for the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) reached $1.9 Billion in TVL and growing, while Solana-based NFT collections, such as Solana Monkey Business, Degenerate Ape Academy, and Aurory have been tremendously welcomed by the crypto community, leading cryptocurrency exchange FTX to launch a marketplace for Solana-based NFTs.

Nansen’s innovative blockchain analytics platform enriches on-chain data with over 100 Million wallet labels across Ethereum, Polygon, Fantom and Binance Smart Chain, to provide traders, hedge funds, institutional investors, and VCs with actionable insights into the crypto markets. It enables an easier exploration for complex on-chain data on VC money flows, exchange activity, and emerging trends in DeFi and NFTs, through user-friendly, streamlined visual dashboards rich in actionable insights. Users will be able to leverage Nansen’s technologies to identify opportunities in the Solana ecosystem and get a head start in their decision-making process.

Dashboards like Nansen’s “Smart Money” surface DeFi projects that are gaining traction amongst crowds like hedge funds, institutions, and large active traders; while “NFT Paradise” and “Mint Master” can identify and signal the latest NFT projects gaining popularity on Solana.

“Market intelligence and data access play an important role in blockchain ecosystems”, said Anatoly Yakovenko, CEO of Solana Labs. “I’m delighted to see platforms like Nansen adding support for Solana.”

Alex Svanevik, Co-Founder and CEO of Nansen, expressed similar enthusiasm: “It’s been exciting to witness the development of the Solana ecosystem and how it came to play an essential role in the DeFi and NFT space. We're thrilled to provide our users with in-depth analytics on Solana and overall a more complete solution for keeping abreast with the fast-growing blockchain ecosystem."

As the Solana ecosystem continues to expand, Nansen looks to hold an essential part in helping investors and analysts discover new opportunities on Solana.

About Nansen

Nansen is a blockchain analytics platform that enriches on-chain data with millions of wallets labels. Crypto investors use Nansen to discover opportunities, perform due diligence and defend their portfolios with our real-time dashboards and alerts.

About Solana

Solana is the most performant blockchain in the world. It gives developers the confidence to build for the long term by delivering predictable scaling without compromising security or composability. Solana’s performance is driven by intra-shard parallelism, which is capable of processing thousands of smart contracts at once, and by Proof of History, an innovation in distributed timekeeping that unlocks low-latency, sub-second finality across the global state. To learn more, please visit https://solana.com/.