Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Long-Term Investor Alert: Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI and “Activision”) against certain of its current and former officers and directors for potential mismanagement and self-dealing arising from allegations of sexual and gender harassment as well as gender discrimination.



Recently, Activision was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and stockholders in a securities class action. These actions allege that Activision’s “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” resulted in women employees being continuously subjected to sexual harassment and being paid less than men. The lawsuits also alleges that the Company’s executives and HR personnel knew of the harassment and failed to take reasonable steps to prevent the unlawful conduct and instead retaliated against women who complained. The U.S. Securities Exchange Commission has also recently opened an investigation into the matter.



If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Activision (since before 2019), you may have standing to hold Activision harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming Activision’s corporate governance to prevent future harassment, discrimination, and mismanagement. If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.



Additionally, you can [ click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.



Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

