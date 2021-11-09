MedSitter Now Provides a Patient Observation Workforce to Clients With the Creation of MedSitter+ Staff

NOBLESVILLE, Ind., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedSitter, LLC announced today the launch of MedSitter+ Staff, a sitter workforce solution for hospitals and health systems that are struggling with staffing or are otherwise looking to allocate staff to other areas. With MedSitter+ Staff, patient observers hired and employed by MedSitter will be able to remotely observe patients in hospitals across the nation.

MedSitter is a virtual patient observation solution that enables one observer to watch up to 10 patients at once. MedSitter was initially designed to prevent patient falls but has also been used to provide patient companionship, to check on COVID-19 patients, and to alleviate the pressure of staffing shortages. The addition of the MedSitter+ Staff service further alleviates the strain of workforce shortages by providing dedicated sitters to MedSitter clients, allowing them to efficiently re-allocate their onsite employees. MedSitter clients can now choose whether to use their own staff as remote observers on the MedSitter platform or to lean on the new MedSitter+ Staff workforce.

MedSitter has always provided a forward-thinking solution for patient observation. The persistent two-way audio and video connection between patient and observer means instant communication at the moment a patient requires intervention. Communication integration into nursing call systems means that onsite staff is made aware the moment a patient needs help, and pre-configured and fully assembled devices make for easy implementation. The entire system was designed to unburden clinicians so that they may spend their time and attention providing the very best care to their patients.

"Staffing shortages are an acute problem in hospitals today," said Erin Patrick, RN, CCRN, and VP of Clinical Services at MedSitter. "We are dedicated to providing best-in-class services to healthcare professionals, and alleviating their staffing concerns is a natural extension of that."

"MedSitter+ Staff is something that hospitals need right now," said Tracy Mills, President of MedSitter. "We aim to always meet our client's needs. I am excited to see MedSitter+ Staff grow."

About MedSitter

MedSitter helps overburdened clinicians to remotely observe patients to meaningfully improve patient safety and satisfaction without straining staff resources. The remote patient observation system is being leveraged by top healthcare systems across the nation with fantastic results. From the first call all the way through account maturity, MedSitter provides exemplary customer support which helps clinicians to proactively meet patient needs. To learn more about MedSitter and the innovative patient safety program it supports, visit medsitter.com.

