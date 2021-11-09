Vantage Hemp Co. Appoints Manufacturing Expert, Ty Simpson, as Company’s New Director of Operations

Greeley, Colorado., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Hemp Co., an industry-leading manufacturer of pharmaceutical-grade CBD extracts, today announced that Ty Simpson has been appointed new Director of Operations at the company. With over 20 years of experience in the manufacturing industry, Simpson specializes in pharmaceuticals, lean manufacturing, cGMP/FDA practices, and managing high-performing teams. With a mandate to further expand the company’s impact within the pharmaceutical industry, Simpson shares Vantage Hemp’s vision of providing clients long-term success and premium quality CBD products through adherence to pharmaceutical-production standards.

“The addition of Ty Simpson to Vantage Hemp emphasizes our dedication to a leadership team with exceptional backgrounds within their respective fields. Ty’s experience and skillset reinforce our science-based and data-driven approach to delivering premium quality CBD products for various industries,” said Harvinder Johal, Chief Revenue Officer at Vantage Hemp.

“I have been on the lookout for a company I am passionate about and to offer my expertise in cGMP, lean manufacturing, and team development. At Vantage Hemp, I found that company and a new role. Vantage’s state-of-the-art facilities and culture were impressive. I am proud to be a part of the company’s bright future,” said Ty Simpson, Director of Operations at Vantage Hemp.

Simpson’s appointment aligns with the company’s overall goals including pharmaceutical industry expansion and the growth of their bulk formulations and contract manufacturing services.

To learn more about Vantage Hemp, visit https://vantagehemp.com/. For business inquiries, contact Christian Santi at christian@vantagehemp.com. For media inquiries, contact Fatema Bhabrawala at fbhabrawala@marigoldpr.com or by phone at 1-877-681-5541.

About Vantage Hemp Co.

With large-scale high-volume extraction facilities, Colorado-based Vantage Hemp Co. is an industry leader in CBD extraction. By utilizing state-of-the-art technology and having a meticulous focus on every detail of extraction, Vantage Hemp consistently delivers pharmaceutical grade, GMP compliant CBD extracts (including full-spectrum oil, distillate and isolate) that companies can trust. Vantage Hemp’s contract manufacturing services offer a broad range of benefits as they operate with integrity and abide by stringent pharmaceutical-production standards to provide quality products to their partners. https://vantagehemp.com/

