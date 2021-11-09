UpperEdge Wins the 2021 Best Small Company to Work for in Greater Boston

Boston, MA., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpperEdge, an independent third-party advisor that empowers organizations to get the most from their IT supplier relationships, announced today that it was selected as the 2021 “Best of the Best” Small Business in Boston and one of Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® for the fourth year in a row.

The competition identifies and honors companies that demonstrate both an exceptional environment and an impressive commitment to their employees. These winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. One company is then selected for the elite award for being the top company to work for.

Companies are evaluated based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, and retention.

“Our recognition as the single best small company by the Best and Brightest Company to Work For® validates the weight we put on fostering an environment where we empower our employees,” said David Blake, UpperEdge Founder and CEO. “We are honored to be recognized for our employees who work hard, are innovative, and are truly inspiring.”

The Best and Brightest programs identify, recognize, and celebrate organizations that epitomize better business, richer lives, and stronger communities. View the complete list of 2021 winners.

“The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices and have proven they are employers of choice. Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees come first,” said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

ABOUT THE BEST AND BRIGHTEST PROGRAMS

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.

ABOUT UPPEREDGE

UpperEdge maximizes the value its clients receive from their key IT supplier relationships by helping them develop and execute fact-based sourcing, negotiation, and program execution strategies. Visit www.upperedge.com for more information.

Attachment