$SPON, the Token that'll Revolutionise Influencer Marketing Is Going Public

SINGAPORE, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore's rising influencer marketing app Sponsee launches its own $SPON token that's about to be listed on Pinksale finance.



Sponsee is the world's first fee-free marketplace for influencers and businesses.

Launched on 1st October 2021, the Sponsee app has ranked 8th on the App Store in Singapore and has a user base of 1000+ sponsors and sponsees.

$SPON is the token that governs Sponsee and is the bridge that enables app functions like smart contracts, proprietary dispute resolution services and peer reviews. Building a fully transparent, integrated and smart ecosystem for influencer marketing.

"I believe that as the world moves towards web 3.0, blockchain technology can offer value beyond cryptocurrencies. Influencer marketing is one such field where smart contracts can easily facilitate agreements between parties. Coupled with the increasing interest in micro and nano-influencers, I am convinced Sponsee is in a strong position to scale and revolutionize the industry." — Joel Lo, CEO and co-founder of Sponsee

The $SPON token will go public on 12th November 2021 and will be listed on Pinksale finance.

ABOUT SPONSEE:

Sponsee is the world's first fee-free marketplace for influencers and businesses. We are a free-to-use platform for influencers and businesses to connect without additional fees or third party agencies.

How? By using a proprietary digital contract system that is securely integrated into the chat interface, users can build and deploy binding digital agreements, as well as assess potential partners by ratings and reviews from past collaborations.

Sponsee's taking influencer marketing to the next level.

UPDATES:

For more updates, follow Sponsee on Telegram , Twitter , Website Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Company: Sponsee

Email: audrey@sponsee.sg

Website: sponsee.io

SOURCE: Sponsee