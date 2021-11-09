NSAV ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF VIRTUABROKER’S BLOCKCHAIN LAUNCHPAD PLATFORM, FOR PREMIUM PROJECTS ON BINANCE SMART CHAIN

London, England, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that its prized stake-holding, VirtuaBroker , has launched a Blockchain Launchpad platform https://platform.virtuabroker.com/launchpad for NSAV and other premium blockchain projects on the Binance Smart Chain.

The first project on Virtuabroker’s Launchpad is Plastiks.io, the world’s first real-world asset backed NFT marketplace for plastic recovered and recycled. The crowd sale of the Plastik token will be exclusively conducted on the Virtuabroker launchpad https://platform.virtuabroker.com/launchpad/plastiks and will initiate a flurry of new blockchain projects arising from the NSAV Ecosystem.

Plastiks.io https://platform.virtuabroker.com/launchpad/plastiks will utilize a smart contract approach to the marketplace, allowing single-use package producers, waste recovery, and recycling companies the opportunity to acquire and sell plastic disposal guarantees according to the type of single-use packaging. The Plastiks platform will bridge the gap between single-use packaging producers, waste recovery, and recycling companies, in addition to consumers. Today’s announcement reflects the explosive growth and expanding applicability of the NFT sector. According to NonFungible.com, over $2 billion was spent on non-fungible tokens during the first quarter of 2021 — an increase of about 2,100% from Q4 2020, and already surpassing the total $250 million NFT market in 2020.

The management of NSAV believes that now is the perfect time to expand its NFT activity. As an accelerator and solutions provider to the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital assets industry companies, NSAV is glad to join and support Plastiks.io in innovating the recycling industry.

As global sales of art and antiques reached an estimated $50.1 billion in 2020 - with online sales reaching record highs and doubling in value - the art sector is not the only industry revolutionized by NFTs. Recycling is an industry with untapped potential, and NSAV and Plastisks.io are willing to explore more together by way of partnership. In creating an extensive hub of major players in the industry worldwide, NSAV will help Plastisks.io to become a dominating force in the global recycling industry, and both parties will form a consortium for upcoming projects. The addressable market currently comprises Polypropylene production which is 56,000,000 tons each year. This production is anticipated to increase to 88,000,000 metric tons each year by 2026. The current price per ton of Polypropylene is $945. The value of an NFT would be driven by said price. The biggest 20 FMCG companies are responsible for 55% of the total plastic waste.

Daniel Garcia, founder and CTO of VirtuaBroker stated, "The fundamentals behind the plastiks.io project is very solid. At Virtuabroker, we are confident that our launchpad´s first customer will be very successful, as they are addressing a market need that is yet to be addressed and of utmost importance.”

André Vanyi-Robin, Founder and CEO of Plastiks.io, stated, “Our mission is to track all single-use packaging being recovered and recycled across the globe, in order to provide recyclers and plastic producers with a connection that can be verified, so that revenues can be generated for the recyclers to incentivize them to collect all plastic and convert this into valuable data, that can enable producers of plastic to offset their production to achieve a plastic free world. We are grateful to be able to count on the technological robustness of Virtuabroker and on its very engaged community.”

Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “We are thrilled to be able to announce that Virtuabroker, one of our portfolio companies, is engaging the launchpad market for premium blockchain projects and is generating revenue and users on the basis of its leading technological platform, leading the path towards an environmentally responsible crypto industry.”

About VirtuaBroker:

VirtuaBroker Ltd. https://virtuabroker.com/ , is a UK-based cryptocurrency trading platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a full range of trading services, such as portfolio management, price search function, and much more. VirtuaBroker's platform supports nearly all major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase https://www.coinbase.com , whose recent IPO valued Coinbase at over $85 billion.

About Nozama:

Nozama. Green Ltd. https://nozama.green/ , is a UK based sustainability technology company which provides digital tools to measure CO 2 emissions and savings and track single use packaging (SUP) recycled and the licensed operator of Plastiks.io.

About NSAV:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

