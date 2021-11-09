ALULA Announces CEO Transition

Pittsburgh, PA, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALULA’s Board of Directors announced the appointment of Andrew Graham as the new Chief Executive Officer for ALULA. Karen Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will begin a planned retirement from the company January 1, 2022.

Graham is positioned to continue the company’s growth journey to be the recognized authority in understanding how to positively influence human behavior to drive meaningful business results. Graham brings years of leadership experience in professional services, serving as CEO of Kepner Tregoe and later The Forum.

“Graham’s strong network of clients, business contacts and professional alliances, along with his management and consulting experience, will position ALULA well in the future,” said David Murphy, Chairman of the Human Resources Committee of the Board. “I am convinced ALULA’s and Gorman’s track record of delivering revenue growth, profitability, EBITDA increases, and improved shareholder value will remain intact, and grow, under Graham’s leadership,” Murphy said.

For the last 5.5 years, Gorman has led the company through its transition from a founder-led organization to an employee-owned firm, increasing shareholder value year over year. Gorman has been an integral part of ALULA for the last 16+ years, previously serving as Chief People Officer, Senior Partner and Partner. “Her hard work, commitment and dedication to the firm are worthy of admiration and will be greatly missed,” said Murphy. Murphy also confirmed his sincerest confidence in Graham’s competence and qualifications to be the CEO successor and noted he will bring tremendous value to the company.

Graham’s 20 years’ experience, gained while working on four continents, was achieved leading major client initiatives across a wide range of product and service industries, including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and consumer products. In his most recent role, he led Strategic Partnerships & Acquisitions as Senior Vice President for LHH, the world’s leading career transition, outplacement and talent development company. Graham holds a B.Eng. in Mechanical & Production Engineering from John Moores University in Liverpool, England. Andrew is British-born, Australian by naturalization, and a U.S. resident. He lives in Princeton, New Jersey with his wife, Leigh, and two young children.

To ensure an effective transition, Gorman and Graham will share the CEO role for the last quarter of 2021. Graham will assume solo CEO responsibility January 1, 2022.

About ALULA - ALULA ® is a management consultancy founded in 1993 to assist Fortune 500 companies and select mid-market companies with improving strategy execution. Today, ALULA exists to inspire and accelerate the extraordinary growth of individuals and exceptional performance of business. ALULA employs proven principles of behavioral science to help organizations more efficiently and effectively implement change, enhance leadership capability, and improve performance.

To learn more visit https://alula.clg.com/