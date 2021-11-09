REE Expands Shareholder Access to Its Financial Results Release

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE), a leader in e-mobility, today announced that it has partnered with Say Technologies, (“Say”) for its innovative communication platform. The platform will allow REE to deepen its connection with its investors and enable them to submit and upvote questions to management ahead of earning calls. REE will use the Say Connect platform for its upcoming third quarter earnings call which is scheduled for 8:30am ET on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.



Daniel Barel, REE Co-Founder and CEO: “We believe in transparency and accessibility – it’s imperative that we are able to communicate and interact with our various investor types. We are excited to partner with Say Technologies to utilize their advanced platform of interaction with our shareholders.”



Starting today, shareholders will be able to submit and up-vote questions to management ahead of earnings. To submit questions, please click here: https://app.saytechnologies.com/ree-2021-q3/

The Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings call and management intends to respond to a selection of questions during the Q&A portion of the call.

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Events section in REE’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.ree.auto/ or by clicking here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rkvhaymk. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 877-407-9039 or 201-689-8470, respectively. Upon dialing in, please provide your details and request to join the REE Automotive Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

About REE Automotive

REE (Nasdaq: REE) is an automotive technology leader whose mission is to empower companies to build any size or shape of electric or autonomous vehicle – from Class 1 through Class 6 – for any application and any target market. REE aims to serve as the underpinning on top of which EVs and AVs will be built and envisions a future where EVs and AVs will be ‘Powered by REE’.

REE’s revolutionary technology – the REEcorner™ – packs critical vehicle components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into a single compact module positioned between the chassis and the wheel, enabling REE to build the industry’s flattest EV platforms with more room for passengers, cargo and batteries. REE uses x-by-wire technology to control each of the corners of the vehicles with full drive-by-wire, brake-by-wire and steer-by-wire.

REE’s EV platforms afford complete freedom of design, enabling auto-manufacturers, OEMs, delivery & logistic fleets, Mobility-as-a-Service providers and new mobility players to design mission-specific EVs and AVs based on their exact business requirements and significantly reduce their time-to-market, lower TCO and meet zero-carbon regulations.

Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, REE has an Engineering Center in the UK, as well as subsidiaries worldwide including Japan and Germany, and plans to open its U.S. headquarters and first Integration Center in Austin, Texas. REE’s unique CapEx-light manufacturing model leverages Tier-1 partners’ existing production lines; the company’s extensive partner ecosystem encompasses leading names including Hino Motors (truck arm of Toyota), Magna International, JB Poindexter, and American Axle & Manufacturing to provide a full turnkey solution.

REE’s patented technology, together with its unique value proposition, position it to break new ground in e-Mobility. For more information visit https://www.ree.auto.



About Say

Say unlocks the power of shareholder votes and voices. Innovative public companies use Say to build deeper relationships with their investors, and the world’s fastest-growing brokers and investment platforms use Say to make shareholder rights more accessible for their customers. Additional information is available at www.saytechnologies.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Limor Gruber

VP Investor Relations | REE Automotive

+972-50-5239233

investors@ree.auto

Media

Keren Shemesh

Chief Marketing Officer | REE Automotive

+972-54-5814333

media@ree.auto



