DirectTrust Announces Third Quarter Interoperability Heroes

WASHINGTON, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectTrust announced today its third quarter selection of individuals, teams and organizations as Interoperability Heroes in recognition of their commitment to advancing interoperability. DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information.

“We're thrilled to celebrate the varied accomplishments of those working in their individual ways to advance interoperable data exchange,” said Scott Stuewe, President and CEO of DirectTrust. “Shining a light on the efforts of these individuals and teams—from a wide swath of the health information industry, including care delivery, technology, government, and advocacy—provides inspiration and a path forward to more expeditious and accurate information exchange.”

DirectTrust’s Interoperability Hero Initiative recognizes those organizations, teams, and individuals integral to advancing interoperability. Each quarter, DirectTrust opens a window for Interoperability Hero nominations based on significant contribution in a variety of categories, including fax alternatives, collaboration with others, identity-proofing, organizational efficiencies, and using Direct with other standards and networks (e.g., FHIR, Query). Entities meeting the criteria are recognized as an Interoperability Hero.

The individuals, teams, and organizations meeting the criteria for recognition as Interoperability Heroes during the third quarter are:

James Bateman, Medchart

Didi Davis, The Sequoia Project

Tim Freund, Banner Del E Webb Medical Center

Louis Galterio, Suncoast RHIO

Dr. Chip Grant, Watershed

Dan Kazzaz, Secure Exchange Solutions

Rakesh Mathew, Hike Health

Deven McGraw, Ciitizen

Greg Meyer, Cerner

Dr. Holly Miller, MedAllies

Maria Moen, ADVault

Vaishali Patel and the Data Analysis Team, ONC

Dan Wilson, Moxe Health



Additional information about these Interoperability Heroes may be accessed here. More on the Interoperability Hero Initiative can be found at bit.ly/InteropHero, and video spotlights on Interoperability Heroes may be found at bit.ly/InteropHeroVideos

About DirectTrust

DirectTrust™ is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the healthcare and technology communities, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, consumers/patients, and health IT vendors. DirectTrust serves as a governance forum, trust community, standards organization, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing PKI mechanisms for trusted, secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and trusted, compliant document submission. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain security and trust within its trust community. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit www.directtrust.org.

