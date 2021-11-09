StraightUp Resources Inc. Upgrades to OTCQB Listing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- StraightUp Resources Inc. (CSE: ST; OTCQB: STUPF) ("StraightUp" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the USA under the symbol “STUPF.” The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol “ST.” The Company expects the listing on the OTCQB to provide greater exposure, visibility and trading convenience for U.S. investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and extended reach.



The OTCQB Venture Market is for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.



StraightUp President and CEO Mark Brezer says, “Upgrading to the OTCQB provides a greater reach in today’s marketplace, one that transcends borders and is truly global. The new listing gives StraightUp improved access to millions of U.S. investors during our next phase of growth and, ultimately, connects us with a much larger audience. I expect our shareholders to benefit through increases in trading liquidity and expanded retail and institutional investors.”



About StraightUp Resources

StraightUp is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic, precious and base metal properties of merit. StraightUp intends to conduct exploration on the RLX North, RLX South, Belanger and the Ferdinand Gold Project, all located in the Red Lake Mining Division, as well as the recently acquired Bear Head Gold Project, located within the Meen-Dempster Greenstone Belt of the Uchi Subprovince, approximately 80 kilometers west of the Pickle Lake Gold Camp. The Company’s recently acquired West Cat Mine includes an unpatented mining claim on federal land, located in the Historic Beatty Mountain Nevada Mining District/Nye County Nevada about 15 kilometers east of US-95, approximately 20 kilometers from Beatty, Nevada, at the base of the Bare Mountain Range.

