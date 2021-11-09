Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – Minna Smedsten

TAALERI PLC                MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS        9 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 16:50 (EET)

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Smedsten, Minna

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20211109144603_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-08

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 176 Unit price: 11.05 EUR

(2): Volume: 600 Unit price: 11.05 EUR

(3): Volume: 524 Unit price: 11.05 EUR

(4): Volume: 44 Unit price: 11.05 EUR

(5): Volume: 18 Unit price: 11.05 EUR

(6): Volume: 70 Unit price: 11.05 EUR

(7): Volume: 50 Unit price: 11.05 EUR

(8): Volume: 75 Unit price: 11.05 EUR

(9): Volume: 300 Unit price: 11.05 EUR

(10): Volume: 98 Unit price: 11.05 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(10): Volume: 1,955 Volume weighted average price: 11.05 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-08

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,962 Unit price: 11.075 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,962 Volume weighted average price: 11.075 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-08

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 47 Unit price: 11 EUR

(2): Volume: 98 Unit price: 11.05 EUR

(3): Volume: 129 Unit price: 11.05 EUR

(4): Volume: 196 Unit price: 11.05 EUR

(5): Volume: 226 Unit price: 11.05 EUR

(6): Volume: 87 Unit price: 11 EUR

(7): Volume: 10 Unit price: 11 EUR

(8): Volume: 97 Unit price: 11 EUR

(9): Volume: 61 Unit price: 11 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(9): Volume: 951 Volume weighted average price: 11.03412 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-08

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 95 Unit price: 11.05 EUR

(2): Volume: 125 Unit price: 11.05 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 220 Volume weighted average price: 11.05 EUR

Taaleri Plc
Communications

 

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com