Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – Janne Koikkalainen

TAALERI PLC                MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS        9 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 16:55 (EET)

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Koikkalainen, Janne

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20211109142437_2

Transaction date: 2021-11-08

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 124 Unit price: 11.1 EUR

(2): Volume: 150 Unit price: 11.1 EUR

(3): Volume: 106 Unit price: 11.1 EUR

(4): Volume: 44 Unit price: 11.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 424 Volume weighted average price: 11.1 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-11-08

Venue: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK (CHID)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,272 Unit price: 11.15 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,547 Unit price: 11.15 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 3,819 Volume weighted average price: 11.15 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-11-08

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 51 Unit price: 11.15 EUR

(2): Volume: 99 Unit price: 11.15 EUR

(3): Volume: 309 Unit price: 11.15 EUR

(4): Volume: 21 Unit price: 11.15 EUR

(5): Volume: 123 Unit price: 11.15 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 603 Volume weighted average price: 11.15 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-11-08

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 13 Unit price: 11.15 EUR

(2): Volume: 51 Unit price: 11.1 EUR

(3): Volume: 54 Unit price: 11.1 EUR

(4): Volume: 42 Unit price: 11.15 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 160 Volume weighted average price: 11.11719 EUR

Taaleri Plc
Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com