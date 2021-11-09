TAALERI PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 9 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 16:55 (EET)
Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – Janne Koikkalainen
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Koikkalainen, Janne
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Taaleri Oyj
LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20211109142437_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-11-08
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 124 Unit price: 11.1 EUR
(2): Volume: 150 Unit price: 11.1 EUR
(3): Volume: 106 Unit price: 11.1 EUR
(4): Volume: 44 Unit price: 11.1 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 424 Volume weighted average price: 11.1 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-11-08
Venue: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK (CHID)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,272 Unit price: 11.15 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,547 Unit price: 11.15 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 3,819 Volume weighted average price: 11.15 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-11-08
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 51 Unit price: 11.15 EUR
(2): Volume: 99 Unit price: 11.15 EUR
(3): Volume: 309 Unit price: 11.15 EUR
(4): Volume: 21 Unit price: 11.15 EUR
(5): Volume: 123 Unit price: 11.15 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(5): Volume: 603 Volume weighted average price: 11.15 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-11-08
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 13 Unit price: 11.15 EUR
(2): Volume: 51 Unit price: 11.1 EUR
(3): Volume: 54 Unit price: 11.1 EUR
(4): Volume: 42 Unit price: 11.15 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 160 Volume weighted average price: 11.11719 EUR
Taaleri Plc
Communications
Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com