Bradford Allen New York Joins TCN Worldwide As New York City Market Affiliate

New York, NY, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCN Worldwide, an alliance of top independent commercial real estate brokerage firms serving more than 200 markets globally, announced Bradford Allen New York has joined the network as its newest firm and flagship New York City affiliate.

Bradford Allen New York recently announced its opening and the hiring of industry veteran Glenn Isaacson as regional President. The office provides a wide scope of commercial real estate services in multiple property sectors to the New York City market and is the first Manhattan location for Bradford Allen, a national commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. As the newest member of TCN Worldwide, Bradford Allen New York will now have access to a global network of real estate experts with the ability to tap into a broader range of additional transaction management and consulting services.

Bradford Allen, led by principals and co-founders Jeffrey Bernstein and Laurence Elbaum, currently serves as a Chicago affiliate for TCN Worldwide. Elbaum is also Chairman Emeritus for the TCN Board of Directors and served on the Board for over a decade.

“We’re pleased to welcome Bradford Allen New York to the TCN Worldwide roster of leading commercial real estate firms,” said Ross Ford, President & CEO, TCN Worldwide. “Bradford Allen New York has the leadership, experience, and determination needed to become a top brokerage service provider in this region and is the ideal firm to represent our international network in the dynamic Manhattan marketplace.”

“As both a member firm and board chairman for the organization, I’ve seen firsthand what the TCN Worldwide network brings to its affiliates,” adds Mr. Elbaum. “The TCN platform will allow Bradford Allen New York to deliver greater value to clients through an expanded array of commercial real estate services combined with complementary expertise and global coverage.”

“Joining TCN Worldwide is a critical component of the Bradford Allen New York rollout that will fuel our future growth,” notes Mr. Isaacson. “We’re excited to be a part of the TCN family and look forward to the new business opportunities it will bring to our firm as we expand in this region. New York City is a highly competitive environment and being able to supplement our already exceptional client servicing with access to a global network of other leading firms and real estate professionals will separate us from a crowded brokerage pack.”

The launch of Bradford Allen New York in September 2021 represents the latest expansion for the Bradford Allen organization and a return to Manhattan for the firm’s founders who began their real estate careers as a team at Walter & Samuels in 1992 and then at the Edward S. Gordon Company and Insignia/ESG. Bernstein and Elbaum completed more than seven million square feet of transactions while teamed in New York, and together helped shape the office landscape of Midtown South.

Mr. Isaacson brings 40 years of leadership and experience to his new role as President of Bradford Allen NY and has held some of the most senior and prestigious posts at New York’s top real estate services firms, culminating as Vice Chairman at Cushman & Wakefield prior to his appointment as President of Bradford Allen New York. Recognized as both a strong manager and seasoned brokerage professional, Mr. Isaacson has completed more than 20 million square feet of leasing transactions.

Bradford Allen was founded in 2003 in Chicago to fill the void between large commercial real estate providers and small boutique firms. The firm has grown into a best-in-class brokerage offering a full array of services, including tenant representation, landlord representation, consulting and advisory services, property and asset management and construction and project management.

About Bradford Allen

Bradford Allen is a national commercial real estate firm based in the heart of downtown Chicago. The company offers a full array of brokerage services and expertise to entrepreneurial, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. Services include strategy, marketing, and transaction execution for occupiers, investors, and owners of commercial real estate. Bradford Allen is the brand name of Bradford Allen Realty Services.

About TCN Worldwide

Founded in 1989, TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest service providers in the commercial real estate industry. An alliance of top independent brokerage firms serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide provides complete integrated commercial real estate solutions across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia. Offering an extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations, TCN Worldwide represents approximately $38.5 billion in transactions annually across its 60+ offices and more than 1,500 commercial real estate professionals. For more information on TCN Worldwide, visit www.TCNWorldwide.com.

# # #

Attachment